'It's Embarrassing': Pete Davidson Admits He Was High on Ketamine During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Davidson has entered rehab numerous times before to keep his bipolar disorder and other mental health issues in check. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," a source said. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," the insider added of Davidson, who went to a treatment center in June 2023. "He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him. He's taking a well-deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues."