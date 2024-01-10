'It's Embarrassing': Pete Davidson Admits He Was High on Ketamine During Aretha Franklin's Funeral
Pete Davidson dropped a major bombshell about attending Aretha Franklin's 2018 funeral.
In the funnyman's latest Netflix comedy special, Turbo Gonzarelli, Davidson, 30, revealed he was high on ketamine while attending the service for the Queen of Soul with his then fiancée, Ariana Grande.
"I’m embarrassed I was out and about like that. That’s not cool," the King of Staten Island actor admitted of his behavior.
Davidson then gave himself the benefit of the doubt, noting Franklin would never know he was in an altered state during her star-studded send-off. "Still, it’s not the point," he noted.
"I was so high I thought it'd be a good idea to go up to her family and go, 'Hey! I'm just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,'" the Saturday Night Live alum revealed.
Davidson made it clear if Franklin had been alive to see him at his funeral, she would not have been amused. "'Hey! Who are you and what the f--- are you doing at my funeral?'" the New York native joked about what the music legend would have said to him. "It's embarrassing."
At the time, Davidson was engaged to "The Way" singer, 30, who was performing at Franklin's funeral after her August 2018 death. Grande and the Bupkis actor split in October 2018.
The stand-up star has been open about his battle with depression, which Ketamine has been used to treat. "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," he told Charlamagne tha God in a 2021 interview. "I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life, and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times."
Davidson has entered rehab numerous times before to keep his bipolar disorder and other mental health issues in check. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," a source said. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."
"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," the insider added of Davidson, who went to a treatment center in June 2023. "He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him. He's taking a well-deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues."