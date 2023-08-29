Pete Davidson Using Ketamine to Battle Depression, Pal Says
Pete Davidson is being as honest as possible about dealing with depression.
While the Saturday Night Live alum warmed up the crowd at Dave Chappelle's Madison Square Garden show on Saturday, August 26, Davidson admitted he'd been experimenting with ketamine — also known as Special K — to aid his mental health.
While most people seemed to think the funny man was joking, a close friend claimed Davidson is in fact using the drug — which the Food and Drug Administration has now approved as a nasal spray.
The King of Staten Island actor has never shied away from revealing how much he's struggled with his mental health. "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," he told Charlamagne tha God in a 2021 interview. "I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life, and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times."
In June, the comedian sough out treatment to work on his mental health. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," another source dished of Davidson — who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2018. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."
"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," the source added. "He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him."
It may be a tricky time for Davidson emotionally, as he recently split from girlfriend of nearly eight months, Chase Sui Wonders, after the pair first met while filming the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021. "He's single again," an insider said of the 29-year-old's relationship status.
Page Six confirmed with Davidson's pal about his ketamine use.