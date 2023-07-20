Kim Kardashian Labeled 'Absolute Trash' After Admitting She 'Jumped Into' Her Relationship With Pete Davidson to 'Run' From Divorce Drama
Kim Kardashian admitted she may have moved too fast when she began dating Pete Davidson!
On the Wednesday, July 19, episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder spoke with her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner about her relationship with the young comedian.
"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast," the 42-year-old said of the romance which lasted from late 2021 to August 2022.
"It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that's not a way to, like, run from things," Kim added, referencing the divorce drama between her and ex Kanye West.
She then admitted to her two younger sisters that "it's better" to "feel, deal, [and] heal" in the end.
Kylie then joked that the trio should get the saying tattooed.
Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to slam Kim for her statements.
"We thought that it was because he has been known to have a nice size member," one person wrote, referencing rumors about Pete's manhood, while another added, "To run from the drama, how about you 'jump into' being a mom to your kids."
A third person labeled the mother-of-four and her family "absolute trash."
"No Kim… you jumped into the Pete relationship cause you couldn't handle Kourtney getting all the attention of being in a new relationship with Travis," a fourth claimed, referring to the competitive nature between the Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian.
As OK! previously reported, in addition to Kim's reflections on her past relationships, Season 3 of The Kardashians has focused on the feud between Kim and her older sibling.
The animosity between the pair began after Kim did a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show soon after the fashion brand dressed Kourtney for her wedding.
While speaking to Khloé Kardashian and friend Simon Huck on the June 29 episode of the brood's show, Kourtney said, "I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty."
"It's almost like a greediness," she said of Kim. "If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'"
"She's so intolerable to even have a conversation with," she complained. "It just makes me wanna run the other way."