Pete Davidson Enters Rehab for Mental Health Struggles
Pete Davidson has entered rehab, People confirmed on June 28.
A source close to the comedian, 29, told the outlet that he "should be getting out pretty soon."
"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," another source dished. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."
“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," another source told Page Six. “He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”
The comic is “taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.”
Davidson has been vocal about his mental health over the years.
In 2018, he shared he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety, and two years prior, he checked into a rehab program to work on himself.
“This whole year has been a f****** nightmare,” he said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in September 2017. “This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”
While speaking to Variety in August 2018, Davidson said he’d “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was 9 years old, but being on new medication had kept him stable.
“The last few years have been real rough with me,” he said. “I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.”
The Saturday Night Live star has been dealing with a lot of as of late — he was involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, 27, three months ago. He was later charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."
