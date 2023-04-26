Pete Davidson Won't Joke About Ex Kim Kardashian During 'SNL' Hosting Gig, Insider Spills
Pete Davidson will not be using Kim Kardashian in any monologue material for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
According to insiders close to the funny man, Davidson has left the SKIMS founder out of any jokes he's planning for his big night at his old stomping grounds, which will go down on Saturday, May 6.
“He’s being a gentleman,” the source claimed, noting the 29-year-old will be a “a good sport” about his headline-making romances with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber.
“That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up,” the insider spilled, citing the vitriol he feared he would receive from Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West. “[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side.”
During Davidson and The Kardashians star's nine-month romance, which ended in August 2022, the controversial rapper went after the comedian publicly numerous times. “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28," read a post shared to Instagram, which also featured a sketch of West kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of Davidson.
The "Heartless" musician even rapped in a track about “beating Pete Davidson’s a**."
“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help," an insider later explained of the rocky situation.
After their break up, Kardashian made it clear there were no hard feelings between her and Davidson — who was linked to Emily Ratajkowski and Chase Sui Wonders in the months after.
“He’s a cutie,” she gushed over her former flame in a 2022 interview. “They don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”
The former power couple started dating after the fashion mogul made her hosting debut on the late night show in October 2021, where they shared a smooch during an Aladdin-themed sketch.
Page Six spoke to sources about Davidson not mentioning Kardashian on SNL.