Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Son Saint Show Support to Cheater Tristan Thompson at Lakers Game
Feeling the love. Tristan Thompson had the Kardashians cheering him on Monday night, April 24, at the Los Angeles Lakers game.
Kim Kardashian brought her son Saint to sit courtside at the playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The mother-son duo was also joined by Kris Jenner and her long-time boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
While the SKIMS founder chose to stick with her usual fashionable attire for the outing, her 7-year-old son with ex-husband Kanye West showed Khloé Kardashian's ex some major love by wearing his jersey.
The cheating womanizer made sure to show the famous crew his appreciation, as he made a point to stop and chat with the family before giving the momager a hug.
News that Tristan was signed by the Lakers made headlines earlier this month, though it likely didn't come as a shock to some considering it was reported days prior that he purchased a mansion in the Hidden Hills community, three doors down from where Khloé resides with their two children.
Tristan has had a rocky relationship with the Kardashians ever since he was first linked to the Good American co-founder in 2016. Since then, the complicated couple has broken up and gotten back together multiple times, with Tristan's constant cheating to blame for much of their demise.
Most recently, Tristan got another woman, named Maralee Nichols, pregnant while dating Khloé — with whom he shares 5-year-old True and an 8-month-old baby boy — back in 2021. News of his paternity scandal broke in December 2021, one month after he and Khloé secretly conceived their second child via surrogacy.
Despite knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman, Tristan urged Khloé to speed along their fertility process.
Though Khloé and Tristan broke up in light of his paternity scandal, they have remained amicable for the sake of their children. In fact, they appear to be on such good terms that they apparently act like they're back together in full swing.
"Khloe says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband," spilled a source, noting that they do everything together.
"He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," the source continued. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."
His move to the Lakers made their co-parenting situation all the easier, as another source pointed out to Us Weekly: “He’ll be in LA much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them."