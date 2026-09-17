Politics Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon Accused of 'Body-Shaming' as They Require Service Members to Meet Specific Waist-to-Height Measurements to Attend Speech Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon ruffled feathers by requiring that military who attend his speech meet specific body measurements. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 17 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The Pentagon is requiring service members to meet specific physical and body measurements to attend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s upcoming speech. According to internal military memos obtained by The Wall Street Journal, commanders have been instructed to nominate only troops who meet strict waist-to-height ratio requirements and exhibit "impeccable grooming and uniform standards" for the September 30 "State of the Force" address. The criteria sent to military commanders also outlined specific behavioral traits required for selected attendees.

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What Are the Requirements?

Source: MEGA Individuals must meet a specific waist-to-height ratio in order to attend Pete Hegseth's upcoming speech.

Candidates must strictly meet the military's waist-to-height ratio standards and body fat requirements, and nominated troops must pass their branch's fitness test. Service members must display a "clean-shaven and neat" military presentation. (Per Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, shaving waivers must go through medical officials and final commander approval.)

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Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth previously shamed 'fat generals and admirals.'

Beyond appearances, attendees must be top performers with a clear record of integrity, discipline and demonstrated leadership. Hegseth has heavily prioritized physical fitness and traditional appearance since taking office, frequently making headlines for criticizing "fat generals and admirals" and declaring an end to "unacceptable appearance" or "beardos" in combat formations. According to defense officials, senior leaders want Pentagon attendees to "look good" on camera during televised events.

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The Guidelines Received Swift Backlash

Source: MEGA Some troops at the gathering will be able to workout with Pete Hegseth.

As an incentive, the Pentagon memo notes that selected troops will also have the opportunity to work out alongside Hegseth during the event. Many military analysts and senior personnel argue that forcing top commanders to screen troops by waistline distracts from genuine national security threats. “It’s something I would expect from a captain or a major. I don’t want the Secretary of War to be focused on baseline PT stuff,” said an anonymous senior military general to WEDF News 12. Defense experts quoted by The Wall Street Journal panned the initiative as "too narrow," warning that Hegseth is overly focused on superficial traits rather than the military's actual combat readiness. Internal pushback has mounted from critics who feel Hegseth's policies humiliate service members and risk pushing out highly skilled personnel in non-combat or technical roles. Officials speaking to CBS News characterized Hegseth's rhetoric as a "body-shaming" campaign, noting his public frustration that previous orders weren't warmly embraced stems from a disconnect with actual military leadership.

Source: MEGA Critics accused the Pentagon of prioritizing service members to look 'camera-ready.'