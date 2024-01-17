Peter Kraus 'Thought About Reaching Out' to Ex Rachel Lindsay Following Her Divorce From Bryan Abasolo: 'It's Complicated'
A few weeks after it was revealed that Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are headed for a divorce, the former's ex Peter Kraus, who was runner-up during her season on The Bachelorette, weighed in on the shocking news.
"I read it. I haven't reached out," the star, 37, said on the January 17 episode of the "She's All Bach" podcast. "I thought about reaching out just as a support system being like, 'We went through this experience together.' We're forever connected in that way, whether it's for the good, or the bad, or whatever I don't know. But realized that wasn't my place."
"I'm not a part of her life anymore, she's not a part of my life anymore," he continued. "You would never reach out to an ex during a breakup in real life. Maybe you would, I wouldn't."
Some fans even wondered if the fitness guru and Lindsay, 38, could get back together following the former's tearful exit on the reality show. (Kraus didn't want to propose to Lindsay, which is part of the reason they split.)
"I'm at a point in life where I am trying my very best to realize the past is in the past for a reason," he reasoned. "And if it was meant to be, it would have been then."
"Because of their breakup — the only reason I knew is because all my feeds started blowing up with hundreds of messages from people saying like, ‘They never deserved it. Now's your time.' Like all this crazy stuff," he added. "So I just turned off those comments for a while. I was like, 'Y'all are way too invested in someone else's life.'"
Though both have moved on, Kraus "wishes her nothing but the best" and still feels "terrible" she didn't get her happily ever after.
"Breakups, divorce, all that, heartache, all of it's hard. It's complicated. No one's good at it. If you are good at it, you're lying to yourself," he shared.
"I just wish her a lot of grace and love, and I hope that it's not the worst thing that ever happens," he added. "And I hope people are easy on her. That crowd of people can be so harsh for so many reasons. I just wish that people could find grace and, like, she's just a person. She's going through life just like they are, hard times just like they are."
As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who got engaged on Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, decided to go their separate ways at the end of 2023.
“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and star anew," he wrote on social media.
“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan."
For her part, the podcast host shared how she's been coping.
“I didn’t think I would get emotional,” the TV host said during the Friday, January 5, podcast episode of "Higher Learning." “First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you.”
“Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love 'Higher Learning,'" she continued.