Rachel Lindsay Hinted at Marital Troubles Prior to Shocking Split From Bryan Abasolo
Rachel Lindsay seemed to have hinted at issues in her marriage to Bryan Abasolo before they called it quits.
The former Bachelorette, 38, was frank about how she and the chiropractor, 43, were on completely different pages in life after four years of marriage.
In a December 2023 appearance on Nick Vial's podcast, she admitted she and Abasolo were living two "totally different lives" when asked about keeping her marriage private.
"I was just [like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do."
“Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself,” Lindsay explained. "Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time … and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events. So, we’re just in two totally different places."
"There’s not a lot of time to take pictures of each other and show what we’re doing because we’re in the bed or that kind of thing," the attorney continued.
- 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay's Husband Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage
- Rachel Lindsay Says The Key To Surviving Quarantine With Husband Bryan Abasolo Is 'Space'
- Rachel Lindsay Praises Ashton Kutcher For Helping Her Choose Husband Bryan Abasolo On 'The Bachelorette': 'I'm Indebted' To Him
In another telling hint, Lindsay shared a gym selfie to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 1, which read, "New Year's Day workout....Sweating out everything from 2023."
As OK! previously reported, Abasolo officially filed for divorce on Tuesday, January 2, after the pair first met on the hit ABC dating show in 2017.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," he said in a statement.
“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” Abasolo continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan."