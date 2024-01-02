Rachel Lindsay Hinted at Marital Troubles Prior to Shocking Split From Bryan Abasolo

In a December 2023 appearance on Nick Vial's podcast, she admitted she and Abasolo were living two "totally different lives" when asked about keeping her marriage private.

"I was just [like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do."