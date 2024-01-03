Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Received Tips About Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Divorce Weeks Before the News Broke

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," his message began. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan."