REALITY TV NEWS Peter Weber Accuses Julie LaPlaca of Exploiting His ‘Bachelor’ Experience in New Tell-All Book Source: MEGA/@JULIELAPLACA/INSTAGRAM Peter Weber criticized Julie LaPlaca's tell-all memoir, claiming it exploits his Bachelor experience and revisits painful moments from his time on the show. Ayesha Zafar July 8 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Peter Weber spoke out after former The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca revealed details about their alleged relationship in her new memoir, The Love Producer. "I just find it ironic that Julie is coming out with a book all about finding your truth and searching for love, when the entire time I was trying to do just that on my season of 'The Bachelor,' with her as my main confidant and guide throughout the process, her actions said otherwise," Weber said in a statement shared with TMZ. LaPlaca’s memoir, released Tuesday, claimed she and Weber hooked up after his season of The Bachelor and his breakup with winner Hannah Ann Sluss.

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Source: MEGA/@JULIELAPLACA/INSTAGRAM Julie LaPlaca detailed her alleged relationship with Peter Weber in her memoir 'The Love Producer.'

Even so, the rumors about Weber and LaPlaca first surfaced in Season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2020. At the time, both denied they were romantically involved. He said, "I am by no means a victim in all of this. I'm a grown man who is responsible for all of my actions, and I know that." Weber acknowledged that the experience left him feeling betrayed. He added, "That being said, going through an experience like I did involved a certain level of trust being given to people I really didn't know that much about at the time."

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Peter Weber Said He Felt Let Down by Julie LaPlaca and Chris Harrison

Source: MEGA Peter Weber said he struggled to understand Chris Harrison’s support of Julie LaPlaca’s book.

Weber also criticized former Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who wrote the introduction to The Love Producer. "I have a hard time understanding how [Chris] Harrison and Julie can both endorse this type of book when they know how badly they let me down," Weber said. Before leading Season 24 of the reality TV series, Weber competed on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, where he finished in third place.

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Julie LaPlaca Detailed Their Alleged Relationship in Her Memoir

Source: MEGA/@JULIELAPLACA/INSTAGRAM Peter Weber said he had a 90-minute conversation with Julie LaPlaca before the release of her memoir.

LaPlaca claims in her memoir that she and Weber became romantically involved after filming wrapped on his season. She recalls visiting Weber at his home to watch the show together, writing, "I walked into his room, not realizing what was about to happen. He shut the door behind me. We sat on the edge of his bed. 'We don't have to — this is bad,' he said. 'It's up to you.'" LaPlaca also writes that she was left "humiliated, embarrassed, and heartbroken" after later seeing Weber with contestant Kelley Flanagan. Her account follows Brown's revelation in her 2021 memoir, God Bless This Mess, that she and Weber had a one-night stand during the same period.

Weber Said He Asked LaPlaca to Be Left Out of the Book

Source: MEGA Peter Weber said he was in a really good place after addressing the memoir controversy.