Phil Collins 'Kissed and Made Up' With Paul McCartney Following Decades-Long Feud: 'Obviously It Had Been Bothering Him'

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Phil Collins revealed that Paul McCartney called him up to end their multi-decade feud. Collins, 75, who now requires around-the-clock assistance due to ongoing health issues, opened up about his relationship with the "Let It Be" singer in an October 2 interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Their feud dated back to 2002, when they both performed at the Queen’s Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

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Source: MEGA Phil Collins recalled his 2002 exchange with Paul McCartney.

Collins brought McCartney his copy of Hunter Davis' The Beatles: The Authorized Biography and later exposed the pivotal exchange in his 2016 memoir, Not Dead Yet. "It was a very, quite rare, first edition," he told Piers Morgan. "I’d been given it by Jill [Tavelman], Lily [Collins'] mum. And I took it to the rehearsal so Paul could sign it." Paul was happy to oblige, but when he commented to his then-wife, Heather Mills, Phil quickly began harboring a grudge. "He’s a big Beatles fan, is our little Phil?" the drummer recalled him saying.

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Source: MEGA Paul McCartney surprised Phil Collins with his reply.

"I thought, ‘You a------’. I couldn’t help it. That’s just what I thought," he added. "I probably made more of it than he meant. I did make more of it." "I knew Paul, so I was kind of surprised at that particular tone of reply," he continued. "I don't think he gave it much thought, which I don't know if that's good or bad." After he exposed their feud, Paul emailed him to apologize, but the Genesis frontman ignored the message.

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'I Wish I'd Never Said It'

Source: MEGA Phil Collins recalled speaking with Paul McCartney on the phone.

It wasn't until earlier this year that the music legends actually buried the hatchet. "He calls me on my phone, and the reason he called me, I found out, was because I'd written letters to everybody that I played with for items to donate to the King's Trust Auction," Collins explained. Not only did McCartney want to discuss donating to the upcoming auction, but he also wanted to finally address their ongoing rift. "And he said, ‘While we’re on the phone,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, here we go.’ So he said, ‘What is all this about?’" he spoke of Phil exposing their tiff in his memoir. "I said, ‘I wish I’d never said it, Paul, I wish I’d never said it’. He said, ‘I thought we were good, you know.’"

'Kissed & Made Up'

Source: MEGA Paul McCartney was 'bothered' by the Phil Collins feud.