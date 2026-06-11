Phil Mickelson Kicked Out of San Diego Golf Club, Accused of 'Inappropriate Physical Contact' With Female Employee
June 11 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Golf legend Phil Mickelson, 55, was accused of inappropriate conduct by a female employee at a San Diego golf club.
Mickelson was reportedly kicked out of the club after the incident, which allegedly happened earlier this year at The Farms Golf Club’s clubhouse.
According to a report obtained by Golf Digest, Mickelson was accused of making “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with the employee before heading out on the course for a round of golf.
“Mickelson approached the female employee at the clubhouse where he made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her,” read the report. “The employee rejected his advances.”
The woman allegedly reported the incident to her supervisors after Mickelson returned to the golf course.
According to the report, an internal review and investigation were launched, and Mickelson was confronted about the allegations later that same day while still on the course.
Phil Mickelson's Response
“Following that confrontation, he was told to vacate the premises,” it continued.
A spokesperson for Mickelson told TMZ that “misunderstandings” about the alleged incident had already been cleared up.
“Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf,” read the statement.
His attorney, Tom Clare, has denied all allegations made against Mickelson.
“There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors,” he said.
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The Farms Golf Club also released a statement about the high-profile accusation, noting that they are “committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct.”
“All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously,” it read. “Following a staff member's report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action.”
“This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club,” the statement added.
Personal Health Matters
The six-time major championship winner has pulled out of several tournaments this year, including the PGA Championship and the Master’s Tournament, due to “a personal health matter.”
“[I] will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter,” the golfer wrote in February.
Mickelson has been married to Amy Mickelson since 1998. The couple shares three children: Amanda, Sophia and Evan.
He spends most of his time at his home in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., which he has owned since 2001.