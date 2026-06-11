Phil Mickelson Kicked Out of San Diego Golf Club, Accused of 'Inappropriate Physical Contact' With Female Employee

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Golf legend Phil Mickelson, 55, was accused of inappropriate conduct by a female employee at a San Diego golf club. Mickelson was reportedly kicked out of the club after the incident, which allegedly happened earlier this year at The Farms Golf Club’s clubhouse. According to a report obtained by Golf Digest, Mickelson was accused of making “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with the employee before heading out on the course for a round of golf.

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Source: MEGA Phil Mickelson was allegedly kicked out of The Farms Golf Club following the accusations.

“Mickelson approached the female employee at the clubhouse where he made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her,” read the report. “The employee rejected his advances.” The woman allegedly reported the incident to her supervisors after Mickelson returned to the golf course. According to the report, an internal review and investigation were launched, and Mickelson was confronted about the allegations later that same day while still on the course.

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Phil Mickelson's Response

Source: MEGA Phil Mickelson has denied all of the accusations laid against him.

“Following that confrontation, he was told to vacate the premises,” it continued. A spokesperson for Mickelson told TMZ that “misunderstandings” about the alleged incident had already been cleared up. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf,” read the statement. His attorney, Tom Clare, has denied all allegations made against Mickelson. “There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors,” he said.

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Source: MEGA Phil Mickelson is a six-time major championship winner.

The Farms Golf Club also released a statement about the high-profile accusation, noting that they are “committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct.” “All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously,” it read. “Following a staff member's report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action.” “This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club,” the statement added.

Personal Health Matters

Source: MEGA Phil Mickelson has been largely absent from the golf course due to a 'personal health matter.'