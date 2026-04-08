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Tiger Woods Was Taking Vicodin Like 'Candy' the Day of His 2021 Car Crash, David Spade Claims

Split photo of David Spade and Tiger Woods
Source: mega

David Spade claimed Tiger Woods was popping pills the day he fractured his leg in a 2021 car crash.

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April 8 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

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David Spade shared a few unsettling details from when he played a round of golf with Tiger Woods hours before the athlete got into his infamous 2021 car crash.

While on the Tuesday, April 7, installment of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show — an interview that came less than two weeks after Woods' March 27 DUI arrest and latest car accident — the comedians recalled being "impressed" with Spade's skills.

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'He's Got a Candy Necklace of Vicodin'

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Photo of David Spade joked Tiger Woods had 'a candy necklace of Vicodin' while golfing in 2021.
Source: SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show

David Spade joked Tiger Woods had 'a candy necklace of Vicodin' while golfing in 2021.

"I did like [the praise] cause I'm such a colossal puss. Mostly because my neck, I can't play like 18 [holes]. But with Tiger, I couldn't really complain cause he's been in 94 car crashes," Spade explained of Woods' and his own injuries.

"I’m like, 'no, my trapezius.' He's like… Meanwhile, he's got like a candy necklace of Vicodin," Spade quipped.

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Photo of The night after the athlete and David Spade played together, the former fractured his leg in a car crash.
Source: mega

The night after the athlete and David Spade played together, the former fractured his leg in a car crash.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 61, went on to reveal that it was "terrifying" to take shots with so many cameras rolling around them, but he managed a few nice swings anyway.

"He goes, 'Oh s--- are you good? I go, 'No, I'm not good. I don't know, I don't know what's going on.' Because, you know, golf is weird. Some days you play a little better than other others," Spade continued. "So I say, 'Are you ever going to golf again?' He's like, 'I mean, yeah, I hope so.'"

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'He Might Not Golf Again'

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Source: SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show

David Spade recalled seeing the golfer's 2021 car crash on the news.

The actor revealed the father-of-two crashed that night.

"That was the first crash. So I go home, I wake up, see his car on TV. I go, 'He might not golf again,'" Spade shared. "I thought, 'If I'm the last guy to golf with this clown, he's going to put my head... just to give him motivation to go, I have to golf with one more person.'"

"That would be horrible," Howard Stern, 72, responded.

"And then one day, he's better than me again," Spade noted. "I'm like, 'F------ A, when did that happen?"

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Photo of Tiger Woods has been at the wheel in multiple car crashes over the years.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods has been at the wheel in multiple car crashes over the years.

As OK! reported, Woods, 50, was involved in a March Florida car crash and was arrested for a DUI after showing signs of impairment.

He was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket, with the star explaining to authorities he suffers from lifelong pain due to multiple injuries and surgeries.

Though he passed a breathalyzer test, he refused to submit a urine sample and looked glassy-eyed in his mugshot.

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The Golfer Is Getting Treatment

Photo of Tiger Woods was charged with a DUI after his March 27 car crash.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods was charged with a DUI after his March 27 car crash.

On March 31, the sports icon announced he was seeking treatment.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," Woods wrote via social media. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," the message continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

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