Tiger Woods Was Taking Vicodin Like 'Candy' the Day of His 2021 Car Crash, David Spade Claims

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'He's Got a Candy Necklace of Vicodin'

Source: SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show David Spade joked Tiger Woods had 'a candy necklace of Vicodin' while golfing in 2021.

"I did like [the praise] cause I'm such a colossal puss. Mostly because my neck, I can't play like 18 [holes]. But with Tiger, I couldn't really complain cause he's been in 94 car crashes," Spade explained of Woods' and his own injuries. "I’m like, 'no, my trapezius.' He's like… Meanwhile, he's got like a candy necklace of Vicodin," Spade quipped.

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Source: mega The night after the athlete and David Spade played together, the former fractured his leg in a car crash.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 61, went on to reveal that it was "terrifying" to take shots with so many cameras rolling around them, but he managed a few nice swings anyway. "He goes, 'Oh s--- are you good? I go, 'No, I'm not good. I don't know, I don't know what's going on.' Because, you know, golf is weird. Some days you play a little better than other others," Spade continued. "So I say, 'Are you ever going to golf again?' He's like, 'I mean, yeah, I hope so.'"

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'He Might Not Golf Again'

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Source: SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show David Spade recalled seeing the golfer's 2021 car crash on the news.

The actor revealed the father-of-two crashed that night. "That was the first crash. So I go home, I wake up, see his car on TV. I go, 'He might not golf again,'" Spade shared. "I thought, 'If I'm the last guy to golf with this clown, he's going to put my head... just to give him motivation to go, I have to golf with one more person.'" "That would be horrible," Howard Stern, 72, responded. "And then one day, he's better than me again," Spade noted. "I'm like, 'F------ A, when did that happen?"

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Source: mega Tiger Woods has been at the wheel in multiple car crashes over the years.

As OK! reported, Woods, 50, was involved in a March Florida car crash and was arrested for a DUI after showing signs of impairment. He was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket, with the star explaining to authorities he suffers from lifelong pain due to multiple injuries and surgeries. Though he passed a breathalyzer test, he refused to submit a urine sample and looked glassy-eyed in his mugshot.

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The Golfer Is Getting Treatment

Source: mega Tiger Woods was charged with a DUI after his March 27 car crash.