Photographer Accuses Mike Tyson Of Trying To Grab Her Breast In 1980s Photoshoot
Mike Tyson was a man of polar opposites, according to Lori Grinker's new book.
The award winning photographer reflected on her personal experiences with the controversial boxer's tender side, as well as his infamous temper, in the book's preface, recalling a time he got angry after allegedly trying to touch her breast in the middle of a professional photoshoot in the 1980s.
"Mike could be very sweet and gentle when he was feeling it, and not very sweet or gentle when he wasn't," she explained in the picture book's introduction.
TWEET REPEAT: JOHNNY KNOXVILLE HANGS WITH MIKE TYSON, STAR WARS JOINS INSTAGRAM WITH AN AMAZING DARTH VADER SELFIE AND MORE!
"He once tried to grab my breast, and when I pushed him away, he got angry and threw my light meter in the snow," she continued. "He had a somewhat spoiled side and, being the champ, grew accustomed to getting his way."
Grinker later elaborated on the situation in a series of emails, explaining that Tyson was just an "immature teenager" at the time of the incident and assured the outlet that he never tried to inappropriately touch her again after the initial rejection.
BOXER MIKE TYSON PUNCHES DRUNKEN PASSENGER ON FLIGHT IN SHOCKING NEW FOOTAGE — SEE THE DETAILS!
However, the now-56-year-old former boxer has a different story. Tyson's rep claimed the two were involved in a romantic relationship when he was a teenager.
"In this day and age it's unfortunate that Ms. Grinker was not more careful with her words omitting the fact that she was in a sexual relationship with Mike Tyson when he was a minor with almost a decade age difference," the rep said in a statement.
Another spokesperson explained he was "around 17" when their romantic interactions began and that they had an "on and off" sexual relationship until he was 21-years-old.
Grinker immediately denied the claims, accusing the media of purposely stirring up controversy and encouraging Tyson's reps to lie about the nature of their relationship.
The photographer and the fighter first met when he was only 13-years-old and Grinker was a college student. She spent roughly a decade photographing him for various publications as his athletic career took off.
Grinker and Tyson's rep both emailed Daily Mail regarding the incident detailed in the book's preface.