"Mike could be very sweet and gentle when he was feeling it, and not very sweet or gentle when he wasn't," she explained in the picture book's introduction.

TWEET REPEAT: JOHNNY KNOXVILLE HANGS WITH MIKE TYSON, STAR WARS JOINS INSTAGRAM WITH AN AMAZING DARTH VADER SELFIE AND MORE!

"He once tried to grab my breast, and when I pushed him away, he got angry and threw my light meter in the snow," she continued. "He had a somewhat spoiled side and, being the champ, grew accustomed to getting his way."