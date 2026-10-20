Piers Morgan Accuses Ed Sheeran's Cousin of Being 'Jealous' After He Calls Singer a 'Snake' in Heated Interview
Oct. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Piers Morgan isn't buying Ed Sheeran's cousin's claims that he has no resentment toward the Grammy-winning singer.
The outspoken television host clashed with Sheeran's estranged cousin, Jethro Sheeran, during a fiery September 25 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, accusing the musician of being bitter about his famous relative's success.
Jethro, who performs under the name Alonestar, had publicly branded Ed a "snake" and "coward" amid a growing family feud.
Piers Morgan Accuses Ed Sheeran's Cousin of Being Jealous
As the tense interview continued, Piers questioned why Jethro couldn't move past his grievances with his cousin.
"Why don't you let it go, Jethro? Seriously, man. Let it go," Piers demanded.
"Ed went on to global superstardom. Just let it go, mate," he continued, accusing Jethro of being consumed by bitterness.
Piers then delivered a particularly harsh assessment.
"I think you're very jealous of him. I think you'd love to be Ed Sheeran. And you're not. You're Jethro Sheeran," he said.
"I'm very happy being who I am," Jethro insisted.
"Yeah? You don't sound happy," Piers fired back.
Ed Sheeran's Cousin Calls Singer a 'Snake' and 'Coward'
Jethro's criticism of Ed intensified amid controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore's removal from the remaining U.S. dates of the singer's tour.
Jethro accused his cousin of being responsible for the decision, despite Ed maintaining that it was made by venues and the tour promoter.
The musician also alleged that Ed had instructed lawyers to remove songs they previously worked on together.
Jethro claimed he recognized troubling behavior in his cousin years earlier.
"We were pretty close," he recalled of their former relationship. "But early on, I saw the snake in him."
His allegations about Ed's professional conduct have not been independently established.
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Jethro Sheeran Insists He Isn't Jealous of His Famous Cousin
Despite Piers' repeated accusations, Jethro maintained that his criticism had nothing to do with Ed's fame or fortune.
"I'm happy for his success. I don't hate," he insisted. "I just think he's a coward because of what he's done and he's done some bad things, but I'm not jealous."
Jethro went even further to defend himself.
"I swear that to God and my daughter's life. Like, I am not jealous of Ed," he declared.
Piers remained unconvinced, questioning Jethro about his own music career and financial success.
Piers Morgan Questions Why Jethro Appeared on His Show
The exchange became even more uncomfortable when Jethro criticized Piers' interviewing tactics.
Piers questioned why his guest had agreed to appear on the program if he disapproved of the host's approach.
Jethro acknowledged that Piers' large audience was the reason.
"So, you're putting your principles to one side for the platform," the host observed.
"Yes, I am. Yeah," Jethro admitted.
"You know what? I admire the honesty," Piers replied.
Before the interview ended, Piers even jokingly questioned whether Jethro disliked his cousin because of his red hair.
Jethro dismissed the suggestion, while Piers maintained that he personally liked Ed despite their disagreement.