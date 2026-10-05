Zach Bryan Wears 'Free Palestine' Shirt at Gillette Stadium Concert Weeks After Ed Sheeran Tour Controversy

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Zach Bryan made his position visible during his latest concert. The country singer, 30, wore a black cutoff T-shirt reading "Free Palestine" during his Friday, October 2, performance. "Tonight, Zach Bryan broke the Gillette Stadium attendance record with 73,538 fans!" Gillette Stadium shared via Instagram the next day of the tour, on Sunday, October 4, alongside several photos from Bryan’s With Heaven On Tour concert. Bryan wore the "Free Palestine" T-shirt for the second consecutive night, showing his support for the cause.

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Zach Bryan Wore a 'Free Palestine' Shirt

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, during his latest tour stop.

Videos shared on social media showed Bryan performing in the shirt during his tour stop near Boston. Per Us Weekly, one moment caught fans' attention when the pictures posted by Gillette Stadium’s official handle showcased photos featuring no close-ups of Bryan’s shirt or the country singer’s face. Fans quickly moved to the comment section and shared their views and questions on it. "They’re carefully choosing pics so you can’t read the shirt," one person wrote. "What t-shirt was he wearing? I could barely see it from these pics," another commenter asked. "What his shirt say krafty?" a third person questioned.

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Source: MEGA Zach Bryan wore a 'Free Palestine' T-shirt for the second consecutive night during his tour.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's older half-sister Alana also weighed in on the photos: "Weird you don’t want a close up of his face / shirt." "Not them purposefully choosing pictures where the t-shirt text is blurry," a user wrote. This moment came weeks after rapper Macklemore said he was removed from Ed Sheeran's tour at the request of Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft following his public support for Palestinians.

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Macklemore’s Removal Sparked Controversy

Source: MEGA Macklemore spoke out about his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour following his pro-Palestinian remarks.

Per The Guardian, Macklemore previously said he was taken off Sheeran’s tour by promoter Messina Touring Group after making pro-Palestinian remarks during shows. He performed his protest song "Hind's Hall" at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The decision was followed by the withdrawal of Sheeran’s other opening acts, including Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham, Finneas, and house band Beoga. They reportedly left the tour in protest of Macklemore’s removal. Per the BBC, Sheeran later addressed the controversy during his first show in Philadelphia after news of the decision became public. He explained his perspective on the situation. "I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet," he said.