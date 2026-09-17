Dave Portnoy Says Robert Kraft Is a Hero, Accuses Macklemore of Antisemitism

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Dave Portnoy weighed in on the Robert Kraft, Ed Sheeran and Macklemore debate by stating that Kraft is a hero in this case and that the singer is antisemitic. The Barstool Sports founder posted a lengthy video on X on Wednesday, September 16. He captioned it: “I back Robert Kraft banning Macklemore from performing at Gillette 1000% and thank him for having a spine when many others in his shoes don’t.”

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I back Robert Kraft banning Macklemore from performing at Gillette 1000% and thank him for having a spine when many others in his shoes don’t. pic.twitter.com/IbXftczfef — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 16, 2026 Source: @STOOLPRESIDENTE/X Dave Portnoy shared his opinions on the Robert Kraft-Macklemore debate.

“Couple tour stops before, Bob Kraft catches wind of Macklemore as the opener…is essentially turning this into a political rally, a pro ‘Free Palestine’ rally. He has the Palestinian flag; he has brutal imagery from the war on the big screens behind him, singing his song," he said. "And Bob Kraft, I'm sure, did what I did when I saw this. He researched Macklemore. It didn't take long to learn, um, Macklemore has a pretty shady past," he continued.

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Dave Portnoy Slammed Macklemore Over Alleged Past Anti-Semitic Actions

Source: @STOOLPRESIDENTE/X Dave Portnoy called out Macklemore for being 'a 9/11 truther.'

Portnoy stated in the video, “He already, at a prior concert, dressed in wildly antisemitic…This is before the October 7th attacks…Wildly antisemitic tropes like the huge, like, nose. It's like the greedy Jew meme." He added, "And he did a Hitler symbol. He had to apologize for it; he's like, ‘Oh, sorry about that.’ But still, it's like, huh, maybe…maybe this ‘Free Palestine’ thing he's doing is a little more deep-seated hatred than what he's making it seem like." “He's also a 9/11 truther. Like he was yucking up with Hasan Piker. He has kind of insinuated George W. Bush was responsible for the towers going down,” he said, adding, “Not great.”

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Source: MEGA Dave Portnoy stated that Macklemore 'has a history of being antisemitic.'

He continued his rant, saying, “He also blamed or called what was going on in Gaza a genocide 12 days after the attacks. 12 days after Israel responded, he was already saying it was a genocide." He then claimed that to put it in perspective, it would be equivalent to “11 9/11s happening at once.” “That's how big of a deal that attack is in Israel. And 12 days after you respond, this guy, who has a history of being antisemitic, a 9/11 truther, is already blaming Israel for it,” he added.

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Dave Portnoy Praised Robert Kraft After Social Media Backlash Regarding Macklemore Debacle

Source: MEGA Dave Portnoy praised Robert Kraft for his fight against antisemitism.

The businessman then praised the New England Patriots owner, saying, “So Bob Kraft and if you don't know, Bob Kraft has spent the last 10 years of his life aggressively fighting antisemitism and hate." "Everyone now is like, ‘Oh, Bob Kraft got Macklemore fired. That's censorship, freedom of speech.’ This ain't freedom of speech, homie. He owns the stadium; it's his house,” he insisted.

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Source: @STOOLPRESIDENTE/X Dave Portnoy said that if he were a Jewish person he wouldn't want to hear Macklemore say 'Free Palestine.'