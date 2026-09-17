Dave Portnoy Says Robert Kraft Is a Hero, Accuses Macklemore of Antisemitism
Sept. 17 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
Dave Portnoy weighed in on the Robert Kraft, Ed Sheeran and Macklemore debate by stating that Kraft is a hero in this case and that the singer is antisemitic.
The Barstool Sports founder posted a lengthy video on X on Wednesday, September 16.
He captioned it: “I back Robert Kraft banning Macklemore from performing at Gillette 1000% and thank him for having a spine when many others in his shoes don’t.”
“Couple tour stops before, Bob Kraft catches wind of Macklemore as the opener…is essentially turning this into a political rally, a pro ‘Free Palestine’ rally. He has the Palestinian flag; he has brutal imagery from the war on the big screens behind him, singing his song," he said.
"And Bob Kraft, I'm sure, did what I did when I saw this. He researched Macklemore. It didn't take long to learn, um, Macklemore has a pretty shady past," he continued.
Dave Portnoy Slammed Macklemore Over Alleged Past Anti-Semitic Actions
Portnoy stated in the video, “He already, at a prior concert, dressed in wildly antisemitic…This is before the October 7th attacks…Wildly antisemitic tropes like the huge, like, nose. It's like the greedy Jew meme."
He added, "And he did a Hitler symbol. He had to apologize for it; he's like, ‘Oh, sorry about that.’ But still, it's like, huh, maybe…maybe this ‘Free Palestine’ thing he's doing is a little more deep-seated hatred than what he's making it seem like."
“He's also a 9/11 truther. Like he was yucking up with Hasan Piker. He has kind of insinuated George W. Bush was responsible for the towers going down,” he said, adding, “Not great.”
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He continued his rant, saying, “He also blamed or called what was going on in Gaza a genocide 12 days after the attacks. 12 days after Israel responded, he was already saying it was a genocide."
He then claimed that to put it in perspective, it would be equivalent to “11 9/11s happening at once.”
“That's how big of a deal that attack is in Israel. And 12 days after you respond, this guy, who has a history of being antisemitic, a 9/11 truther, is already blaming Israel for it,” he added.
Dave Portnoy Praised Robert Kraft After Social Media Backlash Regarding Macklemore Debacle
The businessman then praised the New England Patriots owner, saying, “So Bob Kraft and if you don't know, Bob Kraft has spent the last 10 years of his life aggressively fighting antisemitism and hate."
"Everyone now is like, ‘Oh, Bob Kraft got Macklemore fired. That's censorship, freedom of speech.’ This ain't freedom of speech, homie. He owns the stadium; it's his house,” he insisted.
“Would you have a party and invite somebody over who's just gonna spew what you consider hatred? Macklemore, you're the opener for Ed Sheeran. People are buying Ed Sheeran tickets," he pointed out.
"If I'm a Jew and I love Ed Sheeran, I do like Ed Sheeran and I go to the Ed Sheeran concert, I don't wanna hear a ‘Free Palestine’ rant from a guy who I don't think is being genuine about it at all,” Portnoy claimed.
“I think it's just a guy who doesn't think Israel has the right to exist. I don't wanna f--- hear that when I go to the Ed Sheeran concert,” he further stated.