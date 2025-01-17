Meghan Markle Cultivated 'Painful' Work Environment, Insider Claims: It Was 'Really, Really Awful'

An unnamed staffer described the work environment Meghan cultivated as “really, really, really awful” and “very painful,” especially if “something went poorly.”

“Because she’s constantly playing checkers — I’m not even going to say chess — but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board,” they elaborated. “And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”

Though she was warm at first, the insider revealed the former actress could turn on people if Prince Harry’s demands were not met.