Meghan Markle Cultivated 'Painful' Work Environment, Insider Claims: It Was 'Really, Really Awful'
Meghan Markle has been accused of creating an awful workplace, according to a shocking new report that came out on January 17.
An unnamed staffer described the work environment Meghan cultivated as “really, really, really awful” and “very painful,” especially if “something went poorly.”
“Because she’s constantly playing checkers — I’m not even going to say chess — but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board,” they elaborated. “And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”
Though she was warm at first, the insider revealed the former actress could turn on people if Prince Harry’s demands were not met.
The report went on to brand Markle as a “’Mean Girls’ teenager.’”
“It’s talking behind your back,” they explained to Vanity Fair. “It’s gnawing at your sense of self.”
Jane Marie, a producer who worked with Meghan and Harry on audio projects, had a very different take on Meghan’s behavior, describing her as “a lovely, genuine person.”
In September 2024, a similar bombshell report was released, criticizing Meghan’s treatment of her staff.
“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” an insider claimed at the time to The Hollywood Reporter. “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”
The insider claimed she is “absolutely relentless,” while another source said she’s a “dictator in high heels” who goes around “fuming and barking orders.”
“I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears,” they added.
Meghan nor Harry responded to the allegations made in the latest report.
Aside from her alleged behavior, Meghan and Prince Harry have both been under scrutiny for their response to the Pacific Palisades wildfires. While it appeared the couple wanted to help, showing up to hand out food and offer comfort to those who lost their homes in the fires, some felt it was nothing more than a publicity stunt.
As OK! reported, Megyn Kelly called the couple “absolute cretins” who showed up only to “get their faces back on camera” and “improve their images.”
Actress Justine Bateman also criticized Meghan and Harry, referring to them as “ambulance chasers” who achieved “a repulsive ‘photo op.’”
“They are ‘touring the damage’?” Bateman questioned. “Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”