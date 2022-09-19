Prince George & Princess Charlotte Join Parents To Walk Behind Coffin At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral — But Where's Prince Louis?
Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19.
The two tots followed the coffin of their late great-grandmother as the casket entered London's Westminster Abbey.
But some were quick to point out that Prince Louis was not there with his siblings. The youngest child is apparently "asking questions" about Queen Elizabeth's death as he doesn't quite understand what is going on.
On Saturday, September 17, Kate spoke to Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley about her 4-year-old.
“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral [Castle in Scotland] and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?'” Hurley said of their conversation.
Meanwhile, Prince George, 9, is “sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on.”
As OK! previously reported, Kate wants to reassure her tots during this tough time.
"My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange," a fan, who had spoke to the mom-of-three, said.
Another crowd member was told George "understands the loss of the Queen," but Prince Louis is confused. "She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children," they explained of Kate's parenting method. "She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support. I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well."
