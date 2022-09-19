Following Protocols: Princess Charlotte Instructs Prince George 'To Bow' When The Queen's Coffin Passes Them
Prince George may be the future King, but it looks like Princess Charlotte has no problem calling the shots. In footage from Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, September 19, the 7-year-old can be seen whispering to her 9-year-old brother to inform him that when the coffin passes them, "You need to bow."
During another moment from the emotional day, Charlotte could be seen crying while holding hands with her mom, Kate Middleton. As OK! previously reported, the parents-of-three's youngest child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, stayed home.
A few days ago, Prince William told a mourner that when it came to how the kids are handling things, he and Kate are "trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible."
Despite her young age, Charlotte has the tendency to act like a sassy teenager. In fact, the newly appointed Prince of Wales joked last year of his little girl, "If you ask her, she says she’s 16."
She's also perfected her curtsy and never hesitates to wave to the crowd.
"Charlotte is very confident and knows her own mind," an insider previously spilled. "She watches her manners — especially in front of her parents and Queen Elizabeth II — but behind the scenes, she can be a rambunctious tomboy who likes to make mischief."
When the tot attended Prince Philip's memorial service earlier this year, body language expert Judi James noted that the young student resembled her late grandmother, Princess Diana.
"Charlotte, looking touchingly like the Queen when she was small, showed body language traits that are more like her Granny Diana," she noted. "Like Diana, she gives the initial impression of shyness, but beneath that appears to be an outgoing, fun personality."
The scene-stealer is also known for being fearless.
"She's not afraid of anything," insisted a source. "She encourages George to be adventurous like she is. So he'll follow her lead with things like playing a game of leapfrog or climbing a tree."
Charlotte and George's interaction at the funeral was shared by PEOPLE.
