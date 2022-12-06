Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Arrive In NYC Days Before Controversial Netflix Docuseries Release
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in New York City on Monday, December 5, only days before the release of their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles upon their arrival in the Big Apple, as they stepped off their private jet to be greeted by a group of friends on the tarmac.
Wearing a white button-down and black slacks, Harry, 38, greeted his pals before hopping into a black SUV. His wife, 41, dressed in an all-black ensemble with oversized glasses shielding her eyes from the sunshine, was seen embracing those waiting for her before joining Harry in the vehicle.
PRINCE HARRY ACCUSES ROYALS OF 'LEAKING & PLANTING' NEGATIVE STORIES TO THE MEDIA: 'IT'S A DIRTY GAME'
The couple is mere days away from dropping what is expected to be a bombshell docuseries, set for release on Thursday, December 8. Harry and Meghan's latest project will certainly shake things up when it comes to public opinion on them and their relationship with the royal family — as sources spilled to a news publication that the parents-of-two won't be holding anything back.
"Harry and Meghan will discuss how they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine," claimed one source, with another noting they will "claim they were bullied by the palace."
Added the Hollywood insider: "What will become clear is that they suggest their trials and tribulations tie in with the greater issues in the world, such as racism," which they previously touched on during their jaw-dropping Oprah Winfrey interview back in March 2021.
In a newly released trailer for Harry & Meghan, King Charles III's youngest son confessed he was terrified that "history would repeat itself" and his wife would end up with the same fate as his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a high-speed car accident in August 1997 after being aggressively followed by paparazzi.
"It's a dirty game," Harry candidly said as footage of the late Princes of Wales and tabloid covers played on screen. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution."
"I realized they’re never going to protect you," Meghan added of The Firm.
The first trailer — which conveniently dropped during Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to Boston — offered an intimate glimpse of their life behind palace, and Hollywood, doors.
When asked why they wanted to make this documentary in the beginning of the promo as black-and-white pictures of the couple flashed, Harry replied: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors… I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif., to start their lives anew. Despite already being at odds with the royal family because of their shocking decision, the couple only made matters worse when they began airing out their dirty laundry with the prestigious family.
MEGYN KELLY SLAMS 'NARCISSISTIC JERKS' PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER TRAILER FOR THEIR BOMBSHELL DOC DEBUTS
And while they still appear to be not on the best of terms with the family, Harry and Meghan reportedly had second thoughts about their series following the September death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language," spilled a source at the time.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be released this Thursday followed by an additional three on Thursday, December 15.