'That's Nonsense': Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Doc Called Out For Using Old Stock Image Of Paparazzi
The newly released official trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries is already being labeled as deceitful. The footage centers mostly around the incessant media attention the pair receive, but it turns out one image depicting a swarm of paparazzi has nothing to do with the Sussexes.
Instead, the black and white picture is said to have been taken during the 2011 London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two — an event neither Harry nor Meghan attended.
In fact, the spouses didn't even meet until 2016, and photographer Doug Seeburg, who can be seen in the snap, confirmed the speculation.
"I remember going to the premiere. It was a huge event. Crowds and crowds of fans had turned out in the rain and camped overnight to see the actors," he recalled to a news outlet. "There were no members of the royal family there."
"In the Netflix trailer it’s implied the photographers, including me, were trying to get a shot of the royal couple — but that’s nonsense," he added. "For a picture from that premiere to turn up in this trailer about Harry and Meghan seems like lazy picture research."
Royal expert Ingrid Seward noted it's unlikely the parents-of-two were involved in picking the photos, but nonetheless, it still casts a grey cloud over the streaming service project.
"I don’t imagine Harry would have realized, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry’s comment about protecting his family," she stated. "This fake picture weakens his point."
Throughout the trailer, the couple explained how the paparazzi attention took a serious toll on them, especially since Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash as photogs chased her vehicle.
"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution — this feeding frenzy ... I was terrified," the dad-of-two admitted in the trailer. "I didn't want history to repeat itself."
The Sun reported on the image and talked to Seeburg.
The Sussexes' doc debuts on Thursday, December 8.