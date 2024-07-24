'Most Politically Dysfunctional Country in the World': Piers Morgan Urges President Joe Biden to 'Resign' Now
Piers Morgan thinks it is in the best interest of the U.S. for President Joe Biden to step aside once and for all.
Just days after the 81-year-old announced he wouldn't be seeking reelection, the TV star, 59, weighed in how the political world is falling apart.
“Back in the U.K., for example, we’ve had five prime ministers in four years. We thought we were the most politically dysfunctional country in the world…until you guys came along,” Morgan told Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Wednesday, July 24, adding that it looks bad to other countries that the U.S. is functioning with "two current presidents."
“The world’s looking at this going, who’s running the country? Who’s commander-in-chief? Who’s got their finger on their nuclear button?” Morgan noted.
Morgan also touched upon how Biden's gaffes over the past few months haven't been talked about more. “There’s a kind of bafflement that Joe Biden has not actually resigned the presidency,” Morgan stated before urging him to hand over the reins when he speaks to the country in his first speech on Wednesday, July 24.
“If I was Joe Biden tonight with his speech, I would actually resign the presidency,” he said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
As OK! previously reported, Democrats and celebrities alike were skeptical that Biden, who made headlines for freezing up and losing his train of thought during the June 27 debate against Donald Trump, could make it another four years in the White House.
On July 21, Biden finally listened to those around him.
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."
Biden later went on to endorse VP Kamala Harris to be president.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he shared.