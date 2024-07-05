President Joe Biden Calls Himself the 'First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President' in Latest Campaign Gaffe
President Joe Biden made a significant slip-up, describing himself as the "first black woman to serve with a black president."
This gaffe adds to a series of recent missteps as the 81-year-old president attempts to reassure voters of his competency following a challenging debate performance.
In a recent interview on Philadelphia's WURD black radio station, President Biden struggled to articulate his thoughts clearly, leading to the awkward statement. He mentioned his tenure as former President Barack Obama's vice president and the selection of Kamala Harris as his vice president.
“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman, to serve with a black president,” he told host Andrea Lawful-Sanders.
The interview, which was part of an Independence Day media blitz, aimed to address concerns raised after the presidential debate.
President Biden sought to emphasize his historical support for African Americans in politics, mentioning the appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman to the Supreme Court and Kamala Harris as the first black woman vice president.
Amidst the conversational stumbles, President Biden made other factual errors.
He claimed to be the "first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware" and described his understanding of the struggles for representation faced by different demographics, such as Catholics and African Americans.
The public response to President Biden's statements has been mixed. While some criticize his recent verbal slips as signs of age-related concerns, others defend his remarks as typical of his speech patterns throughout his career.
Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Biden's re-election campaign, pushed back against the media's focus on the president's gaffes.
“This is absurd,” Moussa tweeted. “It was abundantly clear what the president meant. This would be considered a perfectly normal speech pattern for any other person in America, and has certainly been normal for Joe Biden for his entire career. What are we even doing anymore.”
The continuous onslaught of gaffes comes as concerns continue to mount over the president’s age — especially in the wake of his disastrous debate face-off against former President Donald Trump last week.
According to discussions on MSNBC, Biden stepping down could pave the way for a convention battle for the nomination in August.
The situation has raised concerns not only among Biden's inner circle but also within the Democratic coalition, with many expressing worry about his performance compared to his opponent's.
One of Biden's top donors, Disney Heiress Abigail Disney, announced she would be withholding donations to the party until Biden drops out of the race. Several political experts told outlets that several other donors could follow suit.
The New York Post provided quotes and sources used in this article.