President Joe Biden Calls Himself the 'First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President' in Latest Campaign Gaffe

In a recent interview on Philadelphia's WURD black radio station, President Biden struggled to articulate his thoughts clearly, leading to the awkward statement. He mentioned his tenure as former President Barack Obama's vice president and the selection of Kamala Harris as his vice president.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman, to serve with a black president,” he told host Andrea Lawful-Sanders.

The interview, which was part of an Independence Day media blitz, aimed to address concerns raised after the presidential debate.

President Biden sought to emphasize his historical support for African Americans in politics, mentioning the appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman to the Supreme Court and Kamala Harris as the first black woman vice president.