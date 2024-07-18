President Joe Biden 'Receptive' to Dropping Out of 2024 Race Amid Concerns About His Health, CNN Correspondent Claims
CNN's Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny recently reported that President Joe Biden has been privately considering calls to suspend his reelection campaign.
This results from growing worries among Democrats about his cognitive health and electability. The report surfaced after President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 17, leading him to isolate at home in Delaware.
According to Zeleny's update on CNN, a senior Democratic adviser disclosed that the President is starting to heed the advice of those urging him to step aside.
The adviser mentioned that Biden has even sought opinions on Vice President Kamala Harris' potential success as the Democratic Party's nominee in 2024.
Zeleny emphasized that while Biden is now more receptive to these calls for him to withdraw from the race, he has not made a final decision.
The advisor allegedly added that Biden is not as defiant as he is publicly.
"Tomorrow marks three weeks since the debate in Atlanta. As you well know, he’s heard so much concern from across the Democratic Party. Time is running short," the journalist highlighted of the urgency of the situation.
He pointed out that the Democratic National Committee planned to commence the nomination process next week but has postponed it until August 1, allowing President Biden some time to deliberate on his future in the campaign.
The development follows a meeting between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden in Delaware, where Schumer reportedly urged him to step down from the race.
Jonathan Karl from ABC News noted that Schumer strongly advocated for Biden's withdrawal, citing it as beneficial for him, the Democratic Party and the country as a whole.
The discussions surrounding Biden's potential suspension of his reelection campaign have intensified within the Democratic Party, with prominent figures expressing concerns about his ability to lead effectively and win in the upcoming election.
As OK! previously reported, former President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have allegedly spoken behind the scenes to urge Biden to make room for someone else to nab the nomination at the upcoming DNC.
Publicly, the president and his administration have been adamant that he will continue as the Democratic party's nominee come November — the only caveat being a serious health scare ahead of the election.