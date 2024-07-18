President Joe Biden 'Receptive' to Dropping Out of 2024 Race Amid Concerns About His Health, CNN Correspondent Claims

According to Zeleny's update on CNN, a senior Democratic adviser disclosed that the President is starting to heed the advice of those urging him to step aside.

The adviser mentioned that Biden has even sought opinions on Vice President Kamala Harris' potential success as the Democratic Party's nominee in 2024.

Zeleny emphasized that while Biden is now more receptive to these calls for him to withdraw from the race, he has not made a final decision.

The advisor allegedly added that Biden is not as defiant as he is publicly.