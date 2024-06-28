President Joe Biden's Voice Sparks Concern as People Claim He 'Sounds Like SpongeBob When He Needed Water'
President Joe Biden sparked concern during the Thursday, June 27, debate when his voice sounded raspy and soft.
As soon as Biden, 81, spoke, people were nervous about his well-being. One person wrote, "Joe Biden’s voice ran out after the first sentence #Debates2024," while another said, "Why does Biden sound like SpongeBob when he needed water? #Debates2024."
A third person added, "Biden is sick, Listen to his voice and look at his eyes. I hope they have doctors and nurses there. #debate #Debates2024."
"this is potentially the worst time for Joe Biden to have a hoarse voice," a fourth person stated, while a fifth user said: "Joe Biden's voice is shot and the constant throat clearing is going to perhaps have the biggest negative impact on him tonight. He needs to appear agile and sturdy. This is bad optics. #Debates2024."
During the televised, event the rivals, who also competed against one another in the 2020 election, went head to head about important issues — from abortion to issues at the border.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, shared how he was preparing for the debate.
"I think I’ve been preparing for it for my whole life if you want to know the truth, and I’m not sure you can lock yourself into a room for two weeks or one week or two days and really learn what you have to know," he said.
"I’ve been through it. I’ve been, you know, a popular president. We had some great elections and some amazing number of votes, nobody got more than we got. And you know, I know the subject," he continued. "Now they may get cute because it’s obviously at CNN, and I call it fake news for a long time. We’ll see how they do it. I think they have a lot at stake to be fair. I think they have to be fair. But we’ll see how we do. I think we’ll do very well.”
Of course, people mocked Trump for his reply.
"This is definitely NOT a good sign for Trump tomorrow. He wasn't prepared in 2020, and he's going to be even less prepared for 2024," one person wrote, while another person commented, "This election has evolved from a corpse vs. an insurrectionist, to a corpse vs. a convicted felon, to a corpse vs. another dumber corpse."