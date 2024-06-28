President Joe Biden's Voice Sparks Concern as People Claim He 'Sounds Like SpongeBob When He Needed Water'

"I think I’ve been preparing for it for my whole life if you want to know the truth, and I’m not sure you can lock yourself into a room for two weeks or one week or two days and really learn what you have to know," he said.

"I’ve been through it. I’ve been, you know, a popular president. We had some great elections and some amazing number of votes, nobody got more than we got. And you know, I know the subject," he continued. "Now they may get cute because it’s obviously at CNN, and I call it fake news for a long time. We’ll see how they do it. I think they have a lot at stake to be fair. I think they have to be fair. But we’ll see how we do. I think we’ll do very well.”