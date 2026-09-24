'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Goff Accused of Biting Officer Months Before Latest Arrest

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Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's foster son has been accused of biting an officer. Jamar Goff, 23, was reportedly taken into custody in May 2025 for biting a correctional officer on the hand, sources revealed. The incident came months before he was arrested for alleged drug possession and assaulting a police officer on September 15.

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Source: @THEPIONEERWOMAN/INSTAGRAM Ree Drummond began fostering Jamar Goff in 2018.

According to records obtained by TMZ, Goff listed the famous television chef as his "foster parent" after his arrest last year, noting a number associated with the 57-year-old for his "family contact." Goff was allegedly homeless at the time of the arrest and working at McDonald's, Page Six reported. The man began staying with the Drummond family in 2018 when he was a teenager. He played football with Drummond's sons and grew closer to the family following an ATV accident, People reported. After graduating high school, he signed on to play football with the University of Central Oklahoma Broncos.

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Source: @THEPIONEERWOMAN/INSTAGRAM Jamar Goff was arrested on the University of Alabama campus earlier this month.

However, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse for Goff after moving on from the foster program. Goff was most recently arrested earlier this month at the University of Alabama at Birmingham after a passerby called police over a suspicious figure sleeping near a fountain. He allegedly told officers that he was waiting to be sold "ice," which is known to be slang for methamphetamine. He was found shirtless and allegedly in possession of a glass pipe, as he alluded to "drug paraphernalia."

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Source: @THEPIONEERWOMAN/INSTAGRAM Jamar Goff had a warrant out for his arrest.

Originally, police did not plan to detain Goff but later found that there was already a warrant out for his arrest. Officials attempted to apprehend Goff and transport him to a local hospital, but he allegedly ran from police and struck one of them. He was then transported to Jefferson County Jail with his bail set at $37,000. Goff was charged with assaulting an officer, drug possession for 1.8 grams of meth, attempting to elude a police officer and drug paraphernalia possession.

Source: @THEPIONEERWOMAN/INSTAGRAM Ree Drummond shares four children with her husband.