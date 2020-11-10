The more, the merrier! Ree Drummond introduced her foster son, Jamar, as part of her “wacky family” in her book of essays, Frontier Follies, PEOPLE reported.

Viewers of her Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman, have watched her children grow up over the past nine years, and now there is another addition to the family. Jamar has been living with the family on their Oklahoma ranch for a year and a half now.

“I haven’t written or spoken publicly about him much, because for one thing, the state agency that handles fostering has strict rules against posting about foster children on social media, which I get,” she said. “Also, I’ve never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home.”

As her foster son is now 18, the state restrictions no longer apply, and she’s free to introduce him to her fans. “He told me he’s tired of feeling like we’re trying to hide him from the world,” the red-headed beauty shared.

The TV personality admitted that fostering was not something that was originally in the cards for her and her husband, Ladd Todd. The pair decided that Jamar had to join the family after they met him at a high school football practice in Pawhuska.

“Jamar’s circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn’t ignore,” she wrote. He has since become “an inextricable part of our wacky family.”

After he came to live with the family, he was involved in an ATV accident on their ranch, which left him bed-ridden for six weeks. “It forced all of us to get pretty darn close, and fast,” she said. Jamar has since recovered and is “back to full functionality,” and she is excited to see what he accomplishes next.

“Through a ton of determination, Jamar has excelled in football, and he’s already received a couple of college offers, with more sure to come in!” she exclaimed.

“I’m proud of the kid, and I can’t wait to see where life takes him,” the 51-year-old gushed. “I’ll be in the stands cheering him on.”

Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere is set to drop on Tuesday, November 17. She wrote on Facebook that she had “so much fun writing it,” and it’s “been a deep dive, and it’ll be a really fun romp.”

“In this book of real-life stories from the ranch, I talk about marital spats, parenting neuroses, run-ins with wildlife, ER visits, triumphs, tribulations, love, loss … and some unexpected new developments in our lives,” she wrote on her website. “This book is both a love letter and a laugh letter, and I hope it makes you smile … and maybe get to know me a little better.”

The food blogger has four children with her husband — Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd — in addition to Jamar.