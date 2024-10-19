Home > Exclusives > OK! Exclusives EXCLUSIVE Pitman Sisters Hasley, Hope and Halle Had an 'Amazing' Experience Working With Paris Hilton: 'She's the Ultimate Icon' Source: @cckphotodiary/Instagram The Pitman sisters recently worked with Paris Hilton to promote her new song 'BBA.'

The Pitman sisters are totally sliving! TikTok sensations Hasley, Hope and Halle Pitman recently had the opportunity to work with Paris Hilton to promote the socialite's new song "BBA" — and they were completely impressed with how kind and down-to-earth she was, the viral siblings revealed during an exclusive chat with OK! at the end of September.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emmabryantt/Instagram Hasley, Hope and Halle Pitman became TikTok sensations during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"That was a really cool experience," Hope, 21, tells us. "We've all looked up to her and her fashion growing up. She's the ultimate icon. Being able to work with her and meet her was really cool. She was amazing." "She was so welcoming and open to conversations. It was so nice," Halle, 19, added, as Hasley, 27, chimed in: "She was so sweet. She was like, 'I wish I could do this with my sister.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Meeting Paris — and other stars the girls have encountered since reaching social media stardom during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — was a dream come true for Hasley, Hope and Halle, as they were just normal teenagers and young adults living in Jacksonville, Fla., when their lives changed forever. "Me and Hope were in high school [when we went viral]," Halle explained. "In Florida it wasn't a normal thing for people to blow up on a social media platform."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thepitmansisters/Instagram Hasley, 27, is the oldest sister, Hope, 21, is the middle child and Halle Pitman, 19, is the youngest.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the Pitman sisters are living their best lives together in Los Angeles. "We live together and basically hang out every day together. We have been living all together, the three of us, for the past year, and they lived together for three years before that, before I moved out here," Halle mentioned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thepitmansisters/Instagram Hasley, Hope and Halle Pitman grew up in Jacksonville, Fla.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As the oldest sister, Hasley sometimes finds it hard to believe her career involves spending time with her younger siblings. "The fact that even all three of us live in L.A. right now together is such a shock," she admitted. "We never anticipated that growing up together, so that's already such a surprise to us."

Article continues below advertisement

When thinking about what's next, Hasley said the trio has nothing set in stone. "Hope and Halle, we're all still young and don't really even know where the winds going to take us. Home is where the heart is and we're all together right now and that's really all that matters to us," she expressed. And we visit our family so much in Florida to be together with them."

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to feeling "lucky to have really good supporters and a strong fan base of fun girlies," the Pitman sisters are also extremely grateful for all of the incredible opportunities their unique job has brought them. "We have really been enjoying creating content together lately. We just came off of New York Fashion Week and we actually just went to Columbus, Ohio, for the Sabrina Carpenter concert because we had made the 'Bed Chem' dance, which was so much fun," Hasley recalled. "We definitely have been focusing on the group, but of course we all have individual passions and things we wanna focus on as well."

Article continues below advertisement

While top artists like Sabrina help inspire the Pitman sisters to choreograph new dances and produce more content, they truly have only their mom to thank for being able to have such a massive platform altogether. "Our mom was actually the person to tell us to start posting," Hope shared. "We grew up making little dances in our living room together and forced our parents to watch."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emmabryantt/Instagram The Pitman sisters said their mom was the one to persuade them to start dancing on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

"So when TikTok started to become bigger and dancing started trending on the app, she actually told us, 'you guys have always done that. Why not film it?'" she remembered of her mother's advice. While working and living with your sisters might seem like a recipe for disaster for some families, the Pitman gals have it down to a science.