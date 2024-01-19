Taylor Swift 'Acts Like a Normal Person' Around Chiefs Family, Patrick Mahomes' Dad Reveals: 'She's Down to Earth'
She's Taylor Swift — of course another person only had great things to say about her.
On Thursday, January 18, Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat, became one of the latest individuals to speak fondly of the "Love Story" singer after meeting the 12-time Grammy winner through her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in recent months.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's dad praised the pop star during a recent interview with local outlet Starcade Media, deeming Taylor a "down to earth" sweetheart after getting to know her on numerous occasions.
Recalling the first time the two met, Pat revealed: "I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series."
The documentary series followed Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, as well as Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota, as they navigated life throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Pat expressed appreciation toward Taylor for willingly posing for a picture with him and his family when they first met.
"So I mean, she was genuine. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person," he explained.
As OK! previously reported, Taylor and Travis, both 34, are attempting to have as "normal" of a relationship as they can despite the "All Too Well" singer being one of the most famous women in the world and the Chiefs star being arguably one of the greatest tight ends of all time.
"They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible," a source explained toward the end of last year regarding Taylor and Travis — who went public with their relationship in September 2023, when the "Anti-Hero" singer first attended one of her boyfriend's NFL games.
Taylor provided a small glimpse into the timeline of their relationship during her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," the "Enchanted" vocalist joked, referring to a July episode of her lover's "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
During the episode, Travis admitted he'd made friendship bracelet with his phone number on it ahead of his attendance at one of Taylor's Eras Tour concert's at the Chiefs home stadium, though he was left disappointed when he wasn't able to give it to her.
While the exact details on what happened in the moments after his sweet confession remain unclear, Taylor explained: "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she quipped.