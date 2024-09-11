or
Katy Perry Unbothered by Viral Photo of Orlando Bloom Checking Out Kim Kardashian at Fashion Week Event: 'What's the Controversy?'

Photo of Kim Kardashian and picture of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom was caught glancing at Kim Kardashian's behind during a New York Fashion event.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Orlando Bloom can look all he wants, just don't touch!

Katy Perry didn't feel at all threatened by Kim Kardashian after her fiancé was caught on camera glancing at the reality star's behind in a now-viral photo taken at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner during New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 9.

katy perry orlando bloom kim kardashian photo fashion week controversy
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry said she 'approves' of Orlando Bloom taking a look at Kim Kardashian's assets.

Appearing on the Tuesday, September 10, broadcast of radio DJ Elvis Duran's talk show, Perry was asked about the "clickbait" picture of Bloom peeking at Kardashian's fit figure, as Duran defended Bloom, admitting: "I mean how could you not?"

In what the SKIMS co-founder described as a "3D Molded Liquid Rubber Balenciaga Wet Dress," Kardashian looked absolutely stunning at the star-studded event.

katy perry orlando bloom kim kardashian photo fashion week controversy
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian styled a '3D Molded Liquid Rubber Balenciaga Wet Dress' for the New York Fashion Week event.

The viral photo in question pictured Bloom standing with his hand on Perry's waist, as his gaze appeared to land directly on Kardashian's backside.

The "Woman's World" singer looked equally as breathtaking in an aqua-colored sequin Balenciaga gown — and didn't seem at all bothered by her future husband's behavior.

katy perry orlando bloom kim kardashian photo fashion week controversy
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been engaged since 2019.

katy perry
Brushing off the situation, Perry declared, "I approve," later asking, "So wait, what’s the controversy?"

The "California Gurls" hitmaker — who is set to receive the MTV's Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 VMAs on Wednesday night, September 11 — recently sat down for a candid conversation about the ups and downs of her relationship with Bloom during a guest appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

katy perry orlando bloom kim kardashian photo fashion week controversy
Source: MEGA

The lovebirds share 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

Perry confessed she and Bloom both had to do immense work on themselves in order to get their relationship to the point it is today.

The "Dark Horse" singer even shed light on her and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's nearly yearlong split in 2017, revealing: "We weren’t really in it from day one."

Source: OK!

"He was in a way, because he had just done a time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond,'" she detailed.

The lovebirds — who share 4-year-old daughter Daisy — still go to couples therapy despite feeling confident in their partnership.

"The more we do the work, the more we find the next level. And sometimes we get stuck, and we’re like, ‘OK, let’s go in to do the work and this is going to be annoying, and I don’t want to do it. We don’t have the time. I’m tired.’ But we’re gonna do it," she explained during the podcast. "And then we find the next level. That’s why we’re continuing in the relationship."

