Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley Were Living ‘Separate Lives' Before Shocking Split

Weeks prior to the statement being released, rumors swirled of issues between the reality stars. "She really does not want to be seen as a single mother in Beverly Hills because once you are labeled, you don't get invited to as many parties, you lose friends," one insider claimed of Dorit thinking about leaving Paul.

"He has a lot of celebrity friends and pull, so she doesn't want to lose him at the end of the day," the source alleged of the duo, who married in 2015. "And it's not just about power. She also does not want the world to know she failed at her marriage. She loves PK so it's very hard for her. She wants to stay married to him."