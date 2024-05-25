Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley Were Living ‘Separate Lives' Before Shocking Split
Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley's split was a long time coming.
According to insiders, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars separation was not as shocking to the people closest to them.
"They’ve been having serious problems. Dorit is often left home with the kids [Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 8] while PK’s traveling, and it’s like they were living separate lives," the source spilled.
The fashion designer revealed during the RHOBH Season 13 reunion that the music manager's drinking habits had become a bone of contention between them. "PK’s drinking was another issue; he stopped but there’s always the fear he’ll start up again," the insider added.
Despite making the official announcement, their close confidants have hoped their current issues are just a rough patch in their romance. "They love each other and everyone hopes this is just a glitch," the source explained.
Earlier this month, Dorit took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. "We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," she began in the post.
"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she continued. "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."
"We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey," The Beverly Beach by Dorit founder added before signing off, "With love, Dorit and PK."
Weeks prior to the statement being released, rumors swirled of issues between the reality stars. "She really does not want to be seen as a single mother in Beverly Hills because once you are labeled, you don't get invited to as many parties, you lose friends," one insider claimed of Dorit thinking about leaving Paul.
"He has a lot of celebrity friends and pull, so she doesn't want to lose him at the end of the day," the source alleged of the duo, who married in 2015. "And it's not just about power. She also does not want the world to know she failed at her marriage. She loves PK so it's very hard for her. She wants to stay married to him."
