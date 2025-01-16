Kyle Richards 'Hoping' Dorit Kemsley Leaves 'RHOBH': It's Getting 'Really Ugly!' 

“Who could blame Dorit for being mad about it?” the insider questioned. “Anyone would be given the situation and would not want to be friends with someone talking to their ex about personal things.”

Though Dorit is lucky to have newcomer Bozoma Saint John on her side, the source pointed out there is still an issue as “the women know” the show is favorable toward Kyle.

“Even Erika Jayne’s been kind to Dorit this year and is friendly with her, but she’s also aware it’s Kyle’s show, so she’s going to tread lightly and not stir the pot too much,” the insider added. “Everyone always wants to be on the ‘right side,’ so to speak, and Kyle probably is hoping by alienating Dorit that she will will end up leaving the show.”

“That’s just the way it works in this world — put someone on an island and they will sink,” the source concluded.