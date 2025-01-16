Kyle Richards 'Hoping' Dorit Kemsley Leaves 'RHOBH': It's Getting 'Really Ugly!'
Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is underway — and a lot of the drama is occurring between former friends Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.
In the wake of their war, an insider dished the tense situation may have Richards trying to push Kemsley off the show.
“What Kyle’s doing to Dorit is really ugly,” a source close to production exclusively told OK!. “She’s trying to go around and get everyone on her side when it’s obvious to the viewers and the other women she’s talking to PK [Kemsley] about personal things.”
The source is referring to an ongoing argument on the show in which Dorit is mad at Kyle over the latter texting with her ex. While Kyle tried to downplay it as her and PK just “sending memes” to each other, it was later revealed they talked about other things.
“Who could blame Dorit for being mad about it?” the insider questioned. “Anyone would be given the situation and would not want to be friends with someone talking to their ex about personal things.”
Though Dorit is lucky to have newcomer Bozoma Saint John on her side, the source pointed out there is still an issue as “the women know” the show is favorable toward Kyle.
“Even Erika Jayne’s been kind to Dorit this year and is friendly with her, but she’s also aware it’s Kyle’s show, so she’s going to tread lightly and not stir the pot too much,” the insider added. “Everyone always wants to be on the ‘right side,’ so to speak, and Kyle probably is hoping by alienating Dorit that she will will end up leaving the show.”
“That’s just the way it works in this world — put someone on an island and they will sink,” the source concluded.
On May 9, 2024, Dorit and PK announced they were separating, explaining they've been having issues "over the last few years.”
“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” they added at the time. “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”
While they assured fans they were “not talking about divorce,” things have seemed more grim as of late, with many claiming PK and Dorit will likely not get back together.