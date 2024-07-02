Are 'RHOBH' Stars Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley Back Together?
In May of this year, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, shocked fans when they announced their separation; however, fans are now speculating that they may be back together.
What is leading fans to think that Dorit and PK may be back together is that their announcement on Instagram of their separation from May has mysteriously been deleted from both of their Instagram accounts.
In addition, PK shared news two weeks ago that he has been sober for six months, writing on Instagram that “on Father’s Day the greatest gift I can give my 5 kids is to remain sober … grateful and proud to say this weekend I am 6 months … Happy Fathers Day to all you great dads out there doing your best.” Fans are surmising that the timing of PK sharing his sobriety news, in addition to the sudden deletion of the separation announcement, could potentially indicate that the pair have rekindled their romance and called off their separation.
Back in May, PK and Dorit took to social media to share a formal statement on separating, writing at the time that “we as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.”
“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and re-evaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” PK and Dorit added at the time. “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”
Unfortunately, PK and Dorit are not the only couple on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills going through a separation. On July 3, 2023, it was revealed exclusively by People that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had split after 27 years of marriage.
A source at the time detailed to People that “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”
On the last season of the show, fans got to see Kyle dealing with a lot of the issues leading up to her separation and, on the season finale, having to sit down with her children to actually discuss the separation.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently taping their 14th season and, from the sounds of it, fans are going to be in for a wild and drama-filled ride.