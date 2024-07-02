Are 'RHOBH' Stars Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley Back Together?

What is leading fans to think that Dorit and PK may be back together is that their announcement on Instagram of their separation from May has mysteriously been deleted from both of their Instagram accounts.

In addition, PK shared news two weeks ago that he has been sober for six months, writing on Instagram that “on Father’s Day the greatest gift I can give my 5 kids is to remain sober … grateful and proud to say this weekend I am 6 months … Happy Fathers Day to all you great dads out there doing your best.” Fans are surmising that the timing of PK sharing his sobriety news, in addition to the sudden deletion of the separation announcement, could potentially indicate that the pair have rekindled their romance and called off their separation.