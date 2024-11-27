'Out of Touch': 'Pod Save America' Ridiculed for Inviting Harris Aides on Podcast Following 2024 Election
"Pod Save America" host Jon Favreau is facing an onslaught of criticism for welcoming on Kamala Harris’ campaign aides for a 2024 election post-mortem interview that was riddled with excuses for the loss.
The New York Times’ political reporter and podcaster Astead Herndon got into a heated back and forth with Favreau on X after the "Pod Save America" host responded to a widely criticized clip from his show.
Herndon shared the clip in a post that read: "A good ad for the importance of independent media."
Favreau responded to the criticism and asked: "You ok? Have you not gotten enough credit for breaking the news that Joe Biden is old?"
The NYT reporter replied: "You’d think you’d have more shame, but I understand this is just like a game of SIMS for you."
Several critics from both sides of the argument flooded the comments on the X thread, with many calling out both podcasters for "embarrassing themselves."
Author and YouTube personality Hank Green replied to Favreau's comment, "I have heard a lot of people say we need to stay out of this kind of non-constructive conflict, and I feel like one of those people is you."
Another user targeted Herndon and commented: "It's time to move on. Look, I’m not a fan of the interview either, but pretending you have some moral superiority here as a *political journalist* is wild lol. Your job is to comment on things without any stake in the result — if it is Sims for him, it is fantasy football for you!"
A third person wrote: "All these political podcasters are so out of touch with the rest of the country. Explore outside of your elitist bubble. I beg of you!"
"Pod Save America" released its hour-and-a-half interview with Harris advisers David Plouffe, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Quentin Fulks and Stephanie Cutter on Tuesday, November 26.
During the interview, Harris' aides revealed several insights from inside the presidential campaign, including the revelation that Harris’ internal polling never showed her up on Donald Trump in key states.
They also revealed Harris turned down an offer to appear on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones.
A good chunk of the interview was used by the aides to make excuses for the campaign's loss.
Plouffe detailed the "headwinds" the campaign faced by taking over from an unpopular Biden so late in the cycle.
"I think as we look ahead to ‘26 and ‘28, particularly where you have seen drift amongst non-college voters generally, particularly those of color specifically, we obviously have to get some of that back," the aide explained. "We can’t afford any more erosion there. The math just doesn’t f------ work."