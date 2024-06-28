'I Know I'm Not a Young Man': President Joe Biden Admits Age Has Taken a Toll on Him But Refuses to Drop Out After His Abysmal Debate Performance
President Joe Biden acknowledged his lackluster performance against Donald Trump at the CNN presidential debate. However, he also announced he wasn't backing out of the race despite several Democratic pundits calling for him to do so.
The commander in chief addressed a crowd of supporters on Friday, June 28, at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.
During his speech, Biden referenced his age and physical limitations, stating, "I know I'm not a young man." Despite facing challenges, he emphasized his commitment to honesty and his ability to fulfill his presidential duties.
Biden's remarks come amidst growing concerns about his age and mental acuity following the debate.
Biden made it clear he has no intention of stepping aside. He expressed determination to win North Carolina in the upcoming November election, viewing it as pivotal to his overall success.
His message to supporters was one of resilience, stating, "When you get knocked down, you get back up."
The president's reassurance to his supporters comes at a critical moment in his political career, as doubts about his capabilities continue to surface.
By addressing these concerns head-on, Biden aims to instill confidence in his ability to lead the country effectively.
As OK! has covered extensively, several high profile Democratic leaders and media personalities openly criticized Biden's abysmal performance during the CNN debate.
The hosts of The View went back and forth with one another about whether or not they believed the president should drop out of the race, while The Daily Show's Jon Stewart went on a 20-minute rant about Biden and Trump failing to meet the ground floor expectations set for them.
“Call the real estate agent in New Zealand,” The Daily Show host quipped.
“Sure, it’s not something that repeated throughout the debate, causing Democrats across the country to either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin," he continued. "Anybody can f--- up … talking. A lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face.”
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told CNN, "I believe Biden lost in the first three minutes. I think a lot of voters probably tuned out, and millions of people are having conversations with their families and with their friends if the president is up to the task."
Similarly, Trump's conduct and obsessive lying during the debate were heavily scrutinized, with CNN journalist Daniel Dale highlighting the sheer number of inaccurate statements made by the former president.