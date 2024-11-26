Rachel Uchitel Reveals How She's Helping People Change Their Public Narrative With Her 'Miss Understood' Podcast: 'It's the Power of Second Chances'
Rachel Uchitel is using her platform to allow people to tell their truth.
The multi-hyphenate talent has been in the public eye for decades, but with her podcast "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel," she's allowing celebrities to share who they truly are outside of the media firestorm.
In an exclusive chat with OK!, Uchitel reveals the genesis of her show, getting to speak with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and making people feel comfortable talking about complex issues.
"I spent years feeling very misunderstood," she explains. "I have the most experience as someone who has been reduced to a headline, and I've been on a mission to change my narrative. The point of the show was to feature people that had fallen into a narrative that I didn't believe they deserved, or they hadn't been given a chance to speak, or there were a lot of questions surrounding what happened."
"If people choose not to like them after they've heard their side, that's fair," she points out. "But I don't think it's fair for people to make such a judgment without hearing the story from that person's perspective. Also, to hear about their past and why they do the things they do. Human nature is all about experience and it's [all about] the power of second chances."
One of Uchitel's most compelling sit-downs has been with the politician, 80, who has been perceived in a certain way due to his ties to Donald Trump. "He sounded so stable, normal, thoughtful and emotional. That was a great way to see him," she notes, referring to his mental fitness.
- OK! Q&A: 'It Girl' Turned Businesswoman Paris Hilton Tells All About 'The Real Me'
- Serena DC Admits She 'Never Researches' Celebrities When Interviewing Them For Her Show 'Hollywood Disclosure': 'I Like It To Be Super Organic'
- Taylor Rooks Says 'Standing Out' Is One of the Many Reasons She's Successful in the Sports World: 'I Showed Up as Myself'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I became friendly with him because of that interview. People say that he has completely fallen off the turnip truck and is out of his mind — but then some people agree with him. You never know a person by just looking down one tunnel and seeing how they represent themselves. I love the idea that you got to remember there is a cover to every book, and inside, it's completely different than what the cover looks like," the mother-of-one explains.
Getting major public figures to be vulnerable is not an easy task, however, Uchitel has made everyone comfortable. "I feel like I'm an expert on life experience, so I feel very confident in the role that I am in in terms of talking to them," she notes.
"People pick you apart. To have people call you names, or have people assume things about you just because of something they don't like, or because of a scandal, or whatever it is, I can understand that," Uchitel says. "When I interview these people, I absolutely get it."