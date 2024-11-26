or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > rachel uchitel
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Rachel Uchitel Reveals How She's Helping People Change Their Public Narrative With Her 'Miss Understood' Podcast: 'It's the Power of Second Chances'

Composite photo of Rachel Uchitel.
Source: Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel talks about allowing celebrities to tell their side of the story with her podcast 'Miss Understood.'

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rachel Uchitel is using her platform to allow people to tell their truth.

The multi-hyphenate talent has been in the public eye for decades, but with her podcast "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel," she's allowing celebrities to share who they truly are outside of the media firestorm.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel uchitel helping people change narrative miss understood podcast
Source: Katie Lewis

Rachel Uchitel is giving a voice to misunderstood public figures.

Article continues below advertisement

In an exclusive chat with OK!, Uchitel reveals the genesis of her show, getting to speak with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and making people feel comfortable talking about complex issues.

"I spent years feeling very misunderstood," she explains. "I have the most experience as someone who has been reduced to a headline, and I've been on a mission to change my narrative. The point of the show was to feature people that had fallen into a narrative that I didn't believe they deserved, or they hadn't been given a chance to speak, or there were a lot of questions surrounding what happened."

Article continues below advertisement
rachel uchitel helping people change narrative miss understood podcast
Source: Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel says she spent 'years' feeling 'misunderstood.'

Article continues below advertisement

"If people choose not to like them after they've heard their side, that's fair," she points out. "But I don't think it's fair for people to make such a judgment without hearing the story from that person's perspective. Also, to hear about their past and why they do the things they do. Human nature is all about experience and it's [all about] the power of second chances."

One of Uchitel's most compelling sit-downs has been with the politician, 80, who has been perceived in a certain way due to his ties to Donald Trump. "He sounded so stable, normal, thoughtful and emotional. That was a great way to see him," she notes, referring to his mental fitness.

MORE ON:
rachel uchitel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rachel uchitel helping people change narrative miss understood podcast
Source: Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel thought former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was 'stable, normal, thoughtful and emotional.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I became friendly with him because of that interview. People say that he has completely fallen off the turnip truck and is out of his mind — but then some people agree with him. You never know a person by just looking down one tunnel and seeing how they represent themselves. I love the idea that you got to remember there is a cover to every book, and inside, it's completely different than what the cover looks like," the mother-of-one explains.

Getting major public figures to be vulnerable is not an easy task, however, Uchitel has made everyone comfortable. "I feel like I'm an expert on life experience, so I feel very confident in the role that I am in in terms of talking to them," she notes.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel uchitel helping people change narrative miss understood podcast
Source: Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel has felt comfortable getting celebrities to open up.

"People pick you apart. To have people call you names, or have people assume things about you just because of something they don't like, or because of a scandal, or whatever it is, I can understand that," Uchitel says. "When I interview these people, I absolutely get it."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.