Rachel Uchitel Reveals How She's Helping People Change Their Public Narrative With Her 'Miss Understood' Podcast: 'It's the Power of Second Chances'

"I became friendly with him because of that interview. People say that he has completely fallen off the turnip truck and is out of his mind — but then some people agree with him. You never know a person by just looking down one tunnel and seeing how they represent themselves. I love the idea that you got to remember there is a cover to every book, and inside, it's completely different than what the cover looks like," the mother-of-one explains.

Getting major public figures to be vulnerable is not an easy task, however, Uchitel has made everyone comfortable. "I feel like I'm an expert on life experience, so I feel very confident in the role that I am in in terms of talking to them," she notes.