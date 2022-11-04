Motorcyclist Shockingly Bursts Into Flames After Being Tased Following High Speed Police Chase — See The Video

However, things go very wrong for the fleeing individual when the trooper chases after him and deploys his Taser, unintentionally igniting the motorcyclist’s backpack, which unbeknownst to the police officer, held an extra container of gasoline that had likely been leaking at some point during the high-speed incident.

The suspect's bag immediately erupts into flames and the man frantically attempts to put out the fire by running across the street and rolling around in the dirt as the cop races back to his car, shouting that he needs a fire extinguisher.

Fortunately, the officer quickly returns to the scene and is able to put out the wild flames within seconds.