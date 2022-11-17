Runaway Suspect Slams Stolen Van Into Police Car In Shocking High Speed Chase — Watch The Video
A Fullerton helicopter caught footage of a high speed police chase that went from shocking to downright dangerous.
In an exclusive recap of On Patrol: Live obtained by OK!, a suspect can be seen stealing a passenger van before aggressively backing into a law enforcement vehicle while attempting to flee from officers.
The clip begins with a suspect running across a parking lot on foot and climbing into a passenger van that had been left unlocked with the keys inside. However, when a police officer pulls up behind the van to block the suspect's escape route, the driver rams the car until they are able to drive away.
Backup swiftly arrives, again attempting to cut off the driver's path, but the van recklessly speeds by another cop, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.
The suspect immediately picks up speed to make their getaway after nearly hitting several other vehicles, but quickly suffers tire damage. Sparks fly wildly off the van's front wheel as they zip through the streets, slamming into other cars along the way, but the driver is eventually forced to stop due to bumper to bumper traffic.
The man then gets out of the vehicle and takes off on foot, shortly before stealing a different truck off of the driveway of a nearby home. Despite a brief confrontation, seemingly between the people who lived at the property, the suspect is soon back on the road and crashing into every vehicle that gets in his way.
After suffering heavy damage to the stolen truck, the man eventually pulls into a gas station where officers are able to finally make an arrest.
