Runaway Suspect Slams Stolen Van Into Police Car In Shocking High Speed Chase — Watch The Video

The suspect immediately picks up speed to make their getaway after nearly hitting several other vehicles, but quickly suffers tire damage. Sparks fly wildly off the van's front wheel as they zip through the streets, slamming into other cars along the way, but the driver is eventually forced to stop due to bumper to bumper traffic.

MOTORCYCLIST SHOCKINGLY BURSTS INTO FLAMES AFTER BEING TASED FOLLOWING HIGH SPEED POLICE CHASE — SEE THE VIDEO

The man then gets out of the vehicle and takes off on foot, shortly before stealing a different truck off of the driveway of a nearby home. Despite a brief confrontation, seemingly between the people who lived at the property, the suspect is soon back on the road and crashing into every vehicle that gets in his way.

After suffering heavy damage to the stolen truck, the man eventually pulls into a gas station where officers are able to finally make an arrest.