Dashcam Footage Captures Dodge Challenger Slamming Into Police Patrol Car — Watch The Clip
An Arkansas State Trooper's dashcam caught the harrowing moment a Dodge Challenger brutally collided with a patrol car, forcing police to take desperate measures after chasing a stolen SUV in the rain in this two-fer episode of On Patrol: Live's hit segment, "Crime of the Night."
Host Sean "Sticks" Larkin gives an inside look into the shocking footage in a recap exclusively obtained by OK!.
The first video opens with police on the lookout for a white Dodge Challenger in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation — and the weather conditions are less than ideal for a potential police chase.
POLICE DASHCAM CATCHES HITCHHIKER JUMPING OUT OF VEHICLE, FLEEING FROM OFFICER ON FOOT 'LIKE FORREST GUMP'
The officer cruises down several roads in the rain, scanning the nearby areas, before spotting the Challenger driving straight towards him. Moments later, the suspect crashes into the patrol car, crushing the front bumper of their own vehicle.
The trooper can be heard radioing in for backup: "Hey, I hit him. He wrecked out. Foot pursuit!"
While the suspect appears to be long gone by the time backup arrives, they are able to confiscate the Challenger.
- JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is 'Confident' New DNA Advances Will 'Yield Results' In Daughter's Unsolved Murder Case
- Dashcam Footage Reveals Stolen Car Driving On Wrong Side Of The Road In Daring 3 A.M. Police Chase — Watch The Video
- Runaway Suspect Slams Stolen Van Into Police Car In Shocking High Speed Chase — Watch The Video
A second pursuit, also taking place in Arkansas, ends with two different State Troopers slamming into a stolen SUV after chasing the driver down a rainy road in Pulaski County.
DASHCAM FOOTAGE REVEALS STOLEN CAR DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD IN DARING 3 A.M. POLICE CHASE — WATCH THE VIDEO
The suspect, a 39-year-old man by the name of Wesley Kitchens, is subsequently arrested at the scene and faces charges of fleeing and theft by deception.
On Patrol: Live takes a break for the holidays then returns with new episodes and fresh "Crime of the Night" segments on Friday, January 6th, at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.
Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.