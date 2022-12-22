OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Crime

Dashcam Footage Captures Dodge Challenger Slamming Into Police Patrol Car — Watch The Clip

Source: reelz
By:

Dec. 22 2022, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

An Arkansas State Trooper's dashcam caught the harrowing moment a Dodge Challenger brutally collided with a patrol car, forcing police to take desperate measures after chasing a stolen SUV in the rain in this two-fer episode of On Patrol: Live's hit segment, "Crime of the Night."

Host Sean "Sticks" Larkin gives an inside look into the shocking footage in a recap exclusively obtained by OK!.

Article continues below advertisement
dashcam footage car slams into police video reelz
Source: reelz

The first video opens with police on the lookout for a white Dodge Challenger in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation — and the weather conditions are less than ideal for a potential police chase.

POLICE DASHCAM CATCHES HITCHHIKER JUMPING OUT OF VEHICLE, FLEEING FROM OFFICER ON FOOT 'LIKE FORREST GUMP'

Article continues below advertisement

The officer cruises down several roads in the rain, scanning the nearby areas, before spotting the Challenger driving straight towards him. Moments later, the suspect crashes into the patrol car, crushing the front bumper of their own vehicle.

The trooper can be heard radioing in for backup: "Hey, I hit him. He wrecked out. Foot pursuit!"

While the suspect appears to be long gone by the time backup arrives, they are able to confiscate the Challenger.

dashcam footage car slams into police video reelz
Source: reelz
Article continues below advertisement

A second pursuit, also taking place in Arkansas, ends with two different State Troopers slamming into a stolen SUV after chasing the driver down a rainy road in Pulaski County.

DASHCAM FOOTAGE REVEALS STOLEN CAR DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD IN DARING 3 A.M. POLICE CHASE — WATCH THE VIDEO

The suspect, a 39-year-old man by the name of Wesley Kitchens, is subsequently arrested at the scene and faces charges of fleeing and theft by deception.

Article continues below advertisement
dashcam footage car slams into police video reelz
Source: reelz

On Patrol: Live takes a break for the holidays then returns with new episodes and fresh "Crime of the Night" segments on Friday, January 6th, at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.