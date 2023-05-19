Political Rivals Leak Pennsylvania Politician's Raunchy OnlyFans Photos
Kiski Township supervisor candidate Brittany Hilliard, who was in the middle of a campaign to get a seat on her township's board of supervisors in Pennsylvania, ended up winning her local election — just days after her OnlyFans photos were leaked from an account run by a political candidate.
"I am grateful the voters came out to vote for positive change and show me support, despite the negative publicity and many attempts to harm my campaign," Hilliard told People in a statement.
"It’s empowering, as a female, to overcome some of the challenges I’ve faced," she continued. "I fought for transparency for nearly a year, and now I’m one step closer to being able to provide that transparency to the residents myself."
Earlier this week, Hillard, a 29-year-old stay-at-home mom was victorious in the race.
Just days before, Hillard made headlines when packets were handed out at businesses which featured her leaked risqué photos, pulled from her OnlyFans accounts. As a result, a criminal investigation by local police began.
After the photos — which showed her posing in provocative outfits — went around, she spoke out about the devastating toll it took on her. "In my effort to be transparent, which I have based my campaign for the position of Kiski Township Supervisor, I do not deny the photos are mine. The contents of the envelope are irrelevant to my ability to serve as a Kiski Township Supervisor," she stated.
"I understand some may not agree with decisions I’ve made in the past regarding my personal life, however, I remain hopeful that the voters in Kiski Twp. will disregard my personal life and continue to support my effort to stop the corruption in the township. I can assure the voters that the township and corruption within has my FULL attention. I will not back down to the continued harassment and intimidation tactics," she continued.
Hillard moved to Kiski Township in 2021 and decided to get into the political world after five members of the Kiski Township Police Department resigned "due to the harassment and intimidation brought on by township supervisors."
Despite someone wanting to target her, she is remaining upbeat.
"I look forward to the November election and positive change in the future," she said.