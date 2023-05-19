Political Rivals Leak Pennsylvania Politician's Raunchy OnlyFans Photos

After the photos — which showed her posing in provocative outfits — went around, she spoke out about the devastating toll it took on her. "In my effort to be transparent, which I have based my campaign for the position of Kiski Township Supervisor, I do not deny the photos are mine. The contents of the envelope are irrelevant to my ability to serve as a Kiski Township Supervisor," she stated.

"I understand some may not agree with decisions I’ve made in the past regarding my personal life, however, I remain hopeful that the voters in Kiski Twp. will disregard my personal life and continue to support my effort to stop the corruption in the township. I can assure the voters that the township and corruption within has my FULL attention. I will not back down to the continued harassment and intimidation tactics," she continued.