YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Sells Her Naked Kiddie Video On OnlyFans, Gets Banned & Major Backlash

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino acknowledged she went wrong — way wrong — with her recent post to adult content site OnlyFans, in which she allegedly offered up a nude childhood video of herself for $3. She’s trying now to make things right by apologizing on YT (watch the video above), but fans are not letting her off the hook.

DeMartino claims that while brainstorming for content ideas, she came across a family home video in which her grandma instructs her then-3-year-old self to “put your panties back on.” She posted it to her OnlyFans account, allegedly with the provocative message “won’t put my panties on” as enticement to view.

While the video, as she claims, brought “laughter and joy” to her own family for years — which could be harmless in a strictly family context — her decision to put it on a site devoted to for-profit adult entertainment crossed a big, BIG line with social media commenters.

“You’re disgusting,” tweeted one. “Hope you go to jail for distributing child p*rnography of yourself as a toddler. You knew what you were doing, you don’t use onlyfans as a ‘finsta’ it’s a platform where people sell p*rnographic content and you know that. You’re sick.”

“It’s sad that you’re saying it like if it’s a ‘oops sorry’ lol but no honey you shared it on a platform where it’s for adult content and you SOLD IT to people on that,” stated another, adding several face-palm emojis. “What other idea would anyone get when you dm them about ‘panties off.'”

“More concerned about ariana grande finding out than idk, possession and distribution of child pornagraphy [sic]????” one Tweeter incredulously replied to that.

The YouTuber’s OnlyFans account has been suspended. “I’ve realized that I’m so dis-attached with reality that it didn’t even cross my mind that this could be viewed like this,” DeMartino admits in the video. “It’s a serious issue. I would never condone anything like this.

“It really hurts to know the pain that I’ve caused for so many people,” she said, adding, “I would never do anything to hurt or exploit a child. I’m so sorry. This is a huge wakeup call.”