Pope Benedict XVI Dead At 95, Vatican Confirms
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at 95 years old, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, December 31.
"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement of the late pope, who passed away at 95 years old. "Further information will be provided as soon as possible."
The Vatican said that Benedict's remains will lie in St Peter's Basilica, which is located in Rome, Italy, from January 2. The funeral will then be held on Thursday, January 5, at 9:30 a.m. local time in St. Peter's Square.
According to a Vatican spokesperson, the service will be a "solemn but sober funeral," and Pope Francis will be in charge of the event.
On Wednesday, December 28, Pope Francis revealed that Benedict was "very sick."
The Vatican later shared that Benedict's health had "worsened due to age," NBC News reported.
Benedict was the head of the Catholic Church in Vatican City for eight years after Pope John Paul II passed away. He stepped down in 2013.
"I am well aware that this ministry, due to its essential spiritual nature, must be carried out not only with words and deeds, but no less with prayer and suffering," he said at the time.
After the news made headlines, people couldn't help but speak highly of Benedict's legacy.
“As he remarked during his 2008 visit to the White House, ‘the need for global solidarity is as urgent as ever, if all people are to live in a way worthy of their dignity.’ May his focus on the ministry of charity continue to be an inspiration to us all,” President Joe Biden said.
"I remember with fondness my meeting with His Holiness during my visit to the Vatican in 2009. His visit to the United Kingdom in 2010 was important in strengthening the relations between the Holy See and the United Kingdom," King Charles wrote about his time with Benedict.