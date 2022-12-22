Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Shares Heartbreaking Message To Late Son
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mom is wishing she could talk to her late son right now.
On Tuesday, December 20, Connie Boss Alexander shared a heartbreaking message to Stephen after he took his own life one week prior.
"Oh if only I could FT to heaven…" the grieving mother captioned a screenshot posted to her Instagram Story of an old FaceTime call between the two.
ALLISON HOLKER BREAKS SILENCE ON HUSBAND STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' DEVASTATING DEATH: 'WE MISS YOU SO MUCH'
This is the second time Connie has touched on the tragedy since Stephen was found by a maid at an Encino hotel in Los Angeles with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head.
"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," Connie wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, December 16. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."
She concluded, "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."
Before the horrifying loss of the professional dancer, Connie gushed over her son's happy life multiple times on social media.
"Scrolling through, realizing any picture is inadequate to describe the happiness and pride I feel on today," she wrote in a tribute for his 40th birthday in late September. "All the professional accomplishments not withstanding, what strikes me more is the man you have become…from a son and brother, to a husband and father.. I couldn’t have envisioned a better journey.. Not always easy but oh the outcome is….everything."
Just days before his death, his wife, Allison Holker, also raved about her man and their marriage on their ninth anniversary, captioning a video of the lovebirds on Instagram, "Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU."
- Ellen DeGeneres & Andy Lassner Send 'So Much Love' To Allison Holker As She Grieves Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Tragic Death
- Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Wife Allison Holker Had Several HGTV Projects In Production Prior To The DJ's Untimely Death
- Allison Holker Breaks Silence On Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Devastating Death: 'We Miss You So Much'
Allison confirmed her husband's death one day after his passing, writing in a statement, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."
STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS & WIFE ALLISON HOLKER HAD SEVERAL HGTV PROJECTS IN PRODUCTION PRIOR TO THE DJ'S UNTIMELY DEATH
Praising her late spouse for the way he "lit up every room he stepped into," Allison emphasized that "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Stephen is survived by the three children he shares with Allison: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.
As OK! reported, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's wife frantically ran into a LAPD station early Tuesday and informed them she was worried because her husband left their home without his car – which she confirmed was something out of character for Stephen. Around 11:15 a.m. on December 13, paramedics found his lifeless body after receiving the call for a medical emergency at the L.A. hotel.