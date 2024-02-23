Porsha Williams Says Marriage to Simon Guobadia Is 'Irretrievably Broken' With 'No Prospects for Reciliation' as She Hires Powerhouse Lawyer
Porsha Williams is not messing around when it comes to her impending divorce from Simon Guobadia.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, has retained powerhouse attorney Randall Kessler to represent her in her split from the businessman, 59.
The famed attorney previously represented Williams in her divorce from Kordell Stewart in 2013. Kessler has also helped NeNe Leakes, Jeannie Mai, Christina Milian and The Dream in their legal battles.
In the Bravo star's petition, she claimed the marriage to Guobadia was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
After marrying in 2022, Williams and the entrepreneur officially called it quits this week. According to insiders close to the estranged pair, the end of their romance is an "ongoing matter" but is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past" after rumors ran rampant about Guobadia's citizenship status.
Williams and Guobadia went public with their relationship in 2021, shortly after his split from RHOA "friend of" Falynn Pina, while the activist ended her engagement to her former fiancé, Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares daughter, Pilar Jhena.
"Yes, we are crazy in love," Williams confirmed in an Instagram post announcing their engagement in May 2021. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."
"Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most," she continued.
Despite the controversy around their love, the activist set the record straight about the timeline of their relationship. "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them," she stated.
"Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives," Williams added. "Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!"
"It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins," she concluded.