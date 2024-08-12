OK Magazine
Post Malone Admits He Used to 'Cry' and Drink Every Night to Mask His 'Loneliness': 'It Was Terrible'

Post Malone believes his partner and daughter saved him from hitting rock bottom.

Aug. 12 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Post Malone let down his guard and got vulnerable during his recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

In the Sunday, August 11, installment of the series, the singer reflected on the private hardships he endured before he met his partner, who helped him turn things around.

Post Malone admitted he was 'on a rough path' before he met his partner and became a dad.

"Four years ago I was on a rough path," the Grammy nominee, 29, recalled, noting he was having trouble with "everything."

The star said those days were "terrible," as even though he had achieved mainstream success, he was dealing with "loneliness."

The star confessed he used to cry every night during the height of his rough patch.

The Syracuse, NY, native masked his emotions every day by "getting up, having a good cry, drinkin' and then goin' living your life."

"And then whenever you go lay down, drinkin' some more and having a good cry ... and just like, 'I gotta wake up tomorrow and do this again.' And I don't feel like that anymore. And it's the most amazing thing," the "Circles" crooner continued.

The star admitted he was suffering from 'loneliness' before he started a family.

Post Malone said he doesn't want people to feel sorry for him, explaining, "I needed [that chapter] for myself, to figure who I am."

His experiences are also what drive his performances.

"I don't want people to feel how I've felt. And I know they do," he shared. "And I'm here and I'm on stage and I just want everyone to feel welcome and to feel loved. And that's the most important thing for me."

The singer has yet to reveal the name of his 2-year-old daughter.

The singer and his partner — who is not a celebrity — are now parents to a 2-year-old girl, and though they haven't publicly revealed her name, he has the initials DDP tattooed on his forehead as a tribute to the toddler.

"I'll never forget her. If you heard her cry, you'll never forget her, either! It changes you in the best way ever," he gushed of parenting. "And the most beautiful thing is, she has a beautiful mom."

The Road House actor said he's "written a whole lotta songs" about his little one, including "Yours."

In a 2023 interview, Post Malone revealed that becoming a dad "put a lot into perspective, and it's really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy."

"I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games in my garage working on projects," he said on Zane Lowe's podcast. "That's what I love to do."

