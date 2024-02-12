'This Ain't It': Post Malone's 'America the Beautiful' 2024 Super Bowl Performance Underwhelms Fans
Post Malone's rendition of "America the Beautiful" left Super Bowl viewers confused.
During the live telecast on Sunday, February 11, the chart-topper, 28, took the field ahead of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers to sing his tribute to the United States. However, the internet was not blown away by the performance.
"Post Malone singing country music, this ain’t it lil bro," one X, formerly known as Twitter, social media user wrote about the style of the song.
"They’re so unserious with Post Malone singing this song…" a second person penned about the choice.
"Post Malone doing the national anthem?" a third added alongside a GIF of a confused John C. Reilly.
"Post Malone sings like every dude with an acoustic guitar trying to impress a sorority girl," a fourth user penned.
"Could barely understand his mumbling," an additional person said of Malone's vocal abilities.
The "Circles" singer confessed earlier this week how "nerve-wracking" he felt about singing at the Las Vegas stadium.
"But excited, I'm excited. It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage," Malone said about performing at the Super Bowl in a recent interview with Apple Music.
"I'm just going to do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got," he continued of the big moment. "My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.' Do it your way and do it with love."
Despite the criticism he may face, Malone has been stepping up to the plate to perform for audiences since he was 16 years old. "I remember the first time I got drunk at [my friend] Drew’s house and they had a guitar, so I got out my guitar and started singing because I was hammered," he told Howard Stern in 2022. "I played … 'Wicked Games' by the Weeknd … [and] they were like, ‘This is really good. This is actually good.'"
“There was a point in my life to where I was not happy with who I was, and I was a f------ t--- and I sucked, and now I just want to be better every f------ day,” Malone explained. “All we can do is just don’t be a d-------, that’s the golden rule.”