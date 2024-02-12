'Looks Like He Lost a Bet': Brittany Mahomes Trolled for Ripping Off Post Malone's Dallas Cowboys Jacket for Kansas City Chiefs Merch
Brittany Mahomes did her best to make Post Malone a Kansas City Chiefs fan after their big Super Bowl win.
During one of the afterparties at XS Nightclub at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas following the big game, Patrick Mahomes' wife, 28, was seen ripping off the "Circles" artist's Dallas Cowboy's jacket and helping him put on one from the Missouri team. However, the internet was not impressed.
In the clip, Malone jumps on stage with Mahomes as she hands him the red article of clothing. Despite the musician's resistance, he told the blonde beauty he would rock the jacket for one song.
"This woman has to be stopped at all cost," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned below a video of the funny moment.
"Looks like he lost a bet lol," a second person said about Malone rocking the merch of the winning team.
"It burns!!!" a third chimed in about the chart-topper donning the red article of clothing.
Mahomes has been no stranger to the haters of the world, especially after it was revealed she'd be included in SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary issue. "I'm here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you," the mother-of-two penned on her Instagram after receiving intense backlash.
"Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU," she concluded the heartfelt message.
- Brittany Mahomes Defends New Pal Taylor Swift Against 'Losers' Who Say She 'Ruined Football': 'Let Them Know'
- Brittany Mahomes Takes Haters' 'Obsession' With Her as a 'Compliment': 'Stay Bothered'
- Brittany Mahomes Sits With Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson at 2024 Super Bowl After Dissing Him at Concert
Since Mahomes has become friends with Taylor Swift and thrust into the spotlight more than usual, she's received even more criticism than ever before.
"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a-- people on here, waaaay more than normal… I’m not [sure] where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please," she wrote on social media.
Malone was also under intense heat last night for his rendition of "America the Beautiful" before the game. However, the rapper knew going into the performance he wasn't going to listen to the naysayers online.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm just going to do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got," he explained in an interview before the Super Bowl. "My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.' Do it your way and do it with love. I'm excited. It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage."