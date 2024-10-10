Lupita Nyong'o Confirms Split From Joshua Jackson After He Was Spotted With a New Woman
Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have officially called it quits, marking the end of their whirlwind romance.
The Oscar-winning actress confirmed the split in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar UK on October 9, where she opened up about the only thing she's obsessed with right now — but it wasn’t what anyone expected.
“My love for my cat is singular,” Nyong’o, 41, said, affectionately referring to her orange tomcat, Yoyo. “I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.”
The actress adopted Yoyo from the Best Friends Animal Society in October 2023 — the same month she and Jackson, 46, were first spotted together.
This revelation followed weeks of speculation surrounding Nyong’o and Jackson’s relationship status after the latter was seen in New York City with Nastassja Roberts — a German H&M model — on September 23, fueling rumors of a breakup.
Celebrity gossip platform Deuxmoi also weighed in, reporting that Jackson and Roberts were seen together at an event celebrating FX's latest series, Grotesquerie, which features Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34.
The Dawson's Creek alum and the Us star first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted getting close at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles, just weeks after the former’s divorce from actress Jodie Turner-Smith.
Jackson, who shares daughter Juno Rose Diana, with Turner-Smith, 38, appeared to be quickly moving on from the split, causing the public to be intrigued by his budding relationship with Nyong’o.
- Who Did Lupita Nyong'o Bring to the 2024 Oscars? Fans Confused by Mystery Man Holding Her Hand on the Red Carpet
- Joshua Jackson's Girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Near-Nude Photo Of Them In Bed Together
- Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce From Husband Joshua Jackson After More Than 3 Years of Marriage
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
By March 2024, Nyong’o and Jackson seemed to be going strong as the couple was spotted enjoying a PDA-filled getaway in Mexico.
"They vacationed in Puerto Vallarta for Lupita’s birthday. They only had eyes for each other all weekend. They kept kissing, laughing, and just had the best time," a source told People.
However, just a week after their tropical getaway, fans noticed something was off when Nyong’o attended the Academy Awards without Jackson, as OK! previously reported.
Instead, she was seen on the red carpet with her A Quiet Place: Day One costar Joseph Quinn, 30. The duo held hands, sparking confusion among fans who wondered where Jackson was.
"Wait, I thought she was dating Joshua Jackson?" one fan tweeted, while another joked, "Don’t let Joshua see this."